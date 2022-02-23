Epic Video: Kyle Rittenhouse Fires the Opening Salvo in His Fight to Hold the Fake News 'Accountable'

On Monday, Kyle Rittenhouse fired an important warning shot across the bow of the fake news media that mocked, ridiculed and defamed him before he was acquitted of murder in his 2021 trial.

In November, the teenager was exonerated of murder charges and officially determined to have been defending himself when he fired on three men during the riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in 2020. Rittenhouse is now turning his attention to those in the media who defamed him before and during the trial that proved him to be innocent.

Like Nick Sandmann before him, Rittenhouse is now moving to hold the media accountable for pronouncing him guilty in the court of public opinion before he was even tried.

Appearing on “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Rittenhouse noted that he is planning lawsuits against leftists, including ABC’s “The View” host Whoopi Goldberg, leftist podcaster Cenk Uygur and other members of the left-wing media establishment.







Following his interview with Carlson, on Tuesday Rittenhouse posted a promotional video for his new foundation, The Media Accountability Project.

Rittenhouse opens the video with a narration saying that the U.S. media is “the most powerful entity on earth. They have the power to make the innocent guilty and to make the guilty innocent. That’s power!”

The video then goes on to replay footage from some of the media outlets who accused Rittenhouse of being a “white supremacist” without any proof whatsoever.

Do you think Kyle Rittenhouse has a case for defamation against the left-wing media complex? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

On Tuesday, Rittenhouse also appeared on the Frontlines podcast with host Drew Hernandez to warn that he intends to launch a lawsuit against NBA star LeBron James, who attacked his integrity during the trial that saw him exonerated.

“Anybody who defamed me or lied about me, we’re just gonna send them a letter and then deal with them in a courtroom,” Rittenhouse told Hernandez.

In November, James mocked Rittenhouse for crying on the stand during testimony as he recounted the events in Kenosha that led to his trial.

James blasted the teenager’s courtroom angst, tweeting, “What tears????? I didn’t see one. Man knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court.”

What tears????? I didn’t see one. Man knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court. 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/LKwYssIUmD — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 11, 2021

The 18-year-old was overcome with emotion when testifying about his actions during the riot, which was instigated by radical protesters.

James also made waves on Twitter last year by tweeting a threat to white police officers with a message reading, “You’re Next.”

LeBron James deleted this tweet but only after it had 39,000+ likes. The man in the photo saved a young black girl from another young black girl who was going to stab her in the neck. He did his job. Now @KingJames put a target on his back. Is the @NBA okay with this??? pic.twitter.com/QegzyySnsI — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) April 21, 2021

The NBA star’s threat came on the heels of the shooting of Ma’Khia Bryant who was killed by a Columbus, Ohio, police officer after she began attacking people with a knife.

James later deleted the tweet.

Regardless, Rittenhouse just might be successful in his quest for justice if the case of Kentucky teenager Nick Sandmann is any indication.

Many in the leftist media establishment definitively reported that Sandmann mocked a Native American during a class trip to Washington D.C. in 2019, but subsequent video proved beyond doubt that Sandmann and his fellow teenagers did not perpetrate any attacks on the Native American and that, indeed, the Native American went out of his way to confront the teens.

Sandmann sued various news outlets, including CNN, The Washington Post and NBC Universal. Some of his cases have already been settled for substantial (but undisclosed) amounts.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.