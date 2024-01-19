Escaped Child Rape Suspect Turns Himself in After 45 Minutes in the Cold

When the weather outside was frightful, the prospect of jail became delightful.

That’s the tale Memphis police are telling about Demarkus Davis, 20, who police say staged a short escape while heading to jail, only to later turn himself in, according to WMC-TV.

The saga begins with Davis being transported to the Shelby County Jail.

Although details were not released, Davis was facing two counts of child rape from an incident that took place on April 1, 2022.

A corrections officer had picked him up on a warrant, but told police that the suspect escaped from the car, still in handcuffs.

Police then began to search for Davis amid snowy weather and temperatures that hovered at around 13 degrees.

At the time, Davis was wearing jeans and hoodie.

Less than 45 minutes after the escape was reported, police said that Davis asked a stranger if the stranger would be so kind as to call the police so he could get out of the cold.

Police said in his short time of freedom, Davis had made it less than a mile from the location of the escape.

Police were accommodating to the suspect’s request, adding a count of escape to the charges Davis was facing.

He was then locked up in the Shelby County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

Memphis continued to face wintry weather during the week, with the city under a winter weather advisory all day Thursday, according to the Memphis Commercial Appeal.

By next week, however, the temperature will be at a much more escape-friendly level, with a high predicted to be in the 50s.

Police, however, may miss the snow, according to WREG-TV, which noted that footprints helped lead police to arrest Rodricuz Partee, 22, and Chardarius Baskerville, 20, after a break-in at an Ulta cosmetics store.

Police said when they were called to the scene, they followed the footprints from the broken front window to the parking lot. There, they said they found the suspects and a suitcase containing stolen merchandise.

