ESPN Accused of Using AI for Bizarre Post About 44-Year-Old World Series Champ's Death

ESPN is facing backlash after publishing what many fans called a tone-deaf obituary for a beloved World Series champion.

Bobby Jenks, a two-time All-Star closer for the Chicago White Sox, died Friday at the age of 44 following a battle with cancer.

The once-revered “Worldwide Leader in Sports” posted the news on its website and shared a post on X linking to the article over the weekend.

That post read: “Bobby Jenks, a two-time All-Star pitcher for the Chicago White Sox, who was on the roster when the franchise won the 2005 World Series, died on Friday in Sintra, Portugal, the team announced.”

Bobby Jenks, a two-time All-Star pitcher for the Chicago White Sox, who was on the roster when the franchise won the 2005 World Series, died on Friday in Sintra, Portugal, the team announced. https://t.co/S2jqBZM3WR — ESPN (@espn) July 5, 2025

Critics were quick to call out the phrasing. The words “on the roster” struck many baseball fans as a glaring understatement.

WARNING: Some of the following responses contain language that some readers may find offensive

A.I. for sure pic.twitter.com/owUTimbXSr — Dr. Boondoggle in Twinsburg (@DrBobNTwinsburg) July 6, 2025

Bobby Jenks … One of the most electric closers of the 2000s was ~just~ on the roster?!? ESPN yet again managing to piss off fans from an entire sport by using generative AI to produce news articles. Get a staff writer to write an obit at least. https://t.co/dfbCA7Wd25 — Brendan Ploen (@BrendanPloen) July 6, 2025

Jenks was not a benchwarmer or a backup. He was the team’s closer and played in all four games of the 2005 World Series, in which Chicago swept Houston.

Commenters on X called ESPN’s description disrespectful if not misleading.

“ESPN should be ashamed and embarrassed for writing something like this!” former MLB star Doug Mientkiewicz posted.“‘Was on the roster’? He was THE CLOSER on a championship winning team.”

Mientkiewicz added: “Have some respect!”

ESPN should be ashamed and embarrassed for writing something like this! “Was on the roster”? He was THE CLOSER on a championship winning team. Do some research before you release something. Have some respect! RIP Bobby Jenks condolences to his family and teammates https://t.co/fiaBJXK4Yi — Doug Mientkiewicz (@DMEASrecruiting) July 6, 2025

Another user wrote, “He did a whole lot more than just be on the roster! He closed out the World Series!!”

“Bobby Jenks … One of the most electric closers of the 2000s was just on the roster?!” one post read. “ESPN yet again managing to p*** off fans from an entire sport by using generative AI to produce news articles. Get a staff writer to write an obit at least.”

A different user repeated that oft-cited criticism: “ESPN has officially gone full AI.”

ESPN has officially gone full AI https://t.co/OtTEoGsnKn — Jon Iaccino (@ji711) July 6, 2025

He did a whole lot more than just be on the roster! He closed out the World Series!! #RIPBobbyJenks #2005forever https://t.co/PkhUGr58AL — A.J. Pierzynski (@ajpierzynski12) July 6, 2025

This company has fallen so far. So far. https://t.co/qmJB9rqNhq — Brandon McCarthy (@BMcCarthy32) July 6, 2025

“This company has fallen so far. So far,” one X user lamented.

The article’s byline was listed as “ESPN News Services.”

In 2024, ESPN announced it would begin using AI tools to assist with content creation. The company did not clarify whether AI wrote or edited the Jenks article.

But a deeply human story read as inhuman, as described by ESPN on Saturday. For many sports fans, Jenks’ death is a deeply personal story.

They wanted and deserved a personal touch, and not some detached algorithm and network.

