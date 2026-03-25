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Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents stand next to the security line Tuesday at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia.Travel disruptions resulted as hundreds of TSA agents have quit or been working without pay during a partial government shutdown, prompting the Trump administration to assign ICE agents to assist.
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Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents stand next to the security line Tuesday at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia.Travel disruptions resulted as hundreds of TSA agents have quit or been working without pay during a partial government shutdown, prompting the Trump administration to assign ICE agents to assist. (Megan Varner / Getty Images)

Fact Check: Are ICE Agents Helping to Fix Airport Chaos Democrats Created?

 By Johnathan Jones  March 25, 2026 at 3:36pm
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While Democrats fume over ICE agents showing up at airports, those same agents are actively cleaning up a mess their party created.

Across the country, travelers have been dealing with long security lines that have turned routine trips into stressful, hours-long ordeals, and the situation is not sustainable.

The cause is not complicated. Democrats love illegal aliens more than they care about public safety, and that reality is playing out in real time as TSA agents are left without pay while ICE remains funded and operational.

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Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




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