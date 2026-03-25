Fact Check: Are ICE Agents Helping to Fix Airport Chaos Democrats Created?

While Democrats fume over ICE agents showing up at airports, those same agents are actively cleaning up a mess their party created.

Across the country, travelers have been dealing with long security lines that have turned routine trips into stressful, hours-long ordeals, and the situation is not sustainable.

The cause is not complicated. Democrats love illegal aliens more than they care about public safety, and that reality is playing out in real time as TSA agents are left without pay while ICE remains funded and operational.

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