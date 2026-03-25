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This White House insider just made a shocking AI prediction that will catch most Americans by surprise.
This White House insider just made a shocking AI prediction that will catch most Americans by surprise. (Paradigm Press)

White House Insider Issues AI Meltdown Warning: 80% Crash Imminent?

 By Sponsored Content  March 25, 2026 at 6:00am
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Note: The information provided here or in any related communications is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as financial advice. We do not provide personalized investment, financial, or legal advice. The Western Journal benefits from purchases made through our sponsors.

It’s the question that’s keeping investors up at night …

Is the AI boom a massive bubble that’s ready to pop?

A White House insider just answered this question on camera … and it’s terrifying.

Click here to see it because this man isn’t just another analyst.

He’s a rare insider …

Who’s trusted on Wall Street …

And respected in the deepest corridors of power in Washington.

Maybe you’ve seen him on TV …

Or read his best-selling books.

He even predicted the last two major market crashes …

And now he just made a shocking AI prediction that will catch most Americans by surprise.

Click here to see it because there’s not a lot of time to prepare.

Sponsored content is a service paid for by an advertiser and produced by Liftable Media.

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