White House Insider Issues AI Meltdown Warning: 80% Crash Imminent?

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It’s the question that’s keeping investors up at night …

Is the AI boom a massive bubble that’s ready to pop?

A White House insider just answered this question on camera … and it’s terrifying.

He’s a rare insider …

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And respected in the deepest corridors of power in Washington.

Maybe you’ve seen him on TV …

Or read his best-selling books.

He even predicted the last two major market crashes …

And now he just made a shocking AI prediction that will catch most Americans by surprise.

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