ESPN Analyst Collapses On-Air, Sends Live Broadcast Into Panic

 By Bryan Chai  July 24, 2023 at 2:04pm
One of the absolute joys and advantages of viewing live television programming is the unshakable sense that anything could happen next.

But that’s also the double-edged sword of live programming. Anything — even the abjectly horrifying — can take place.

Much to the terror of ESPN, the company was reminded of the potential pitfalls of live programming in real time on Sunday.

Before a friendly tilt between AC Milan and Real Madrid at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, the network ran some perfunctory pregame coverage.

Retired soccer star and current ESPN analyst Shaka Hislop joined co-host Dan Thomas to discuss the forthcoming game when things took a decidedly startling turn.

As the two co-hosts were kicking around some pre-game banter, Hislop took a stumbling step backward before falling forward into Thomas.

A visibly panicked Thomas immediately called for “Shak!” and then asked for medical assistance.

You can watch the clip below for yourself:



Thomas provided an update later on, and it was mostly “good news.”

“As it stands, it’s good news. He’s conscious, he’s talking. I think he’s a little embarrassed about it all. He’s apologized profusely. Not a man who likes people to make a fuss of him,” Thomas said during the broadcast. “Obviously, far too early to make any sort of diagnosis.

“But the important thing is that Shaka’s conscious and we spoke to his family as well because you can imagine seeing that happen live, there can’t be many more things that could scare you amongst the family. But fortunately, we spoke to his wife and things are looking OK.”

One wrinkle that arose from Hislop’s shocking collapse is that internet sleuths quickly latched onto the retired soccer star’s pro-COVID-19 vaccination stances.

Here’s a video clip of Hislop urging people to get vaccinated back in August 2021:

There is no evidence that Hislop’s vaccination status had anything to do with Sunday’s collapse.

But that hasn’t stopped vaccine critics from speculating about it.

Late Sunday, ESPN described Hislop’s current status as “conscious and recovering.”

He joined the network in 2008 and has been a regular contributor since.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism.

Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




Conversation