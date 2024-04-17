Watch: ESPN Host Roasts WNBA Team, Says League Needs to Embrace Caitlin Clark - 'Biggest Star That They Have'
Caitlin Clark has yet to suit up for a single WNBA game, but she is already the league’s brightest star, according to one ESPN host.
Tony Kornheiser of “Pardon the Interruption” argued on Tuesday’s show that the WNBA must strike while the iron is hot and prominently feature Clark — the Iowa point guard-turned-international star — as the WNBA season gears up.
Clark was selected first overall by the Fever on Monday night in a WNBA draft that drew in record viewership, USA Today reported.
with the first pick…
Caitlin Clark, guard, University of Iowa. pic.twitter.com/8gUOkK15tF
— Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) April 15, 2024
When looking at how many viewership records NCAA women’s hoops broke throughout the tournament, it’s difficult to disagree with Kornheiser.
He pointed out Clark is already an asset to a league that could transform itself from a punchline to a ratings draw.
“I’m going to go back to Caitlin Clark, who I believe walks into the WNBA as the biggest star that they have,” Kornheiser said.
He added, “The WNBA should be very happy that their league is starting in about an hour, so they can capitalize on the momentum that Cailin Clark brings to the league.”
“Caitlin Clark … walks into the WNBA as the biggest star that they have” – Tony Kornheiser pic.twitter.com/ifjZ0utq7X
— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 16, 2024
Kornheiser went on to note that most of Indiana’s games will be televised and that at least 10 of those air either on ABC, CBS or ESPN.
In a friendly shot across the bow of the lowly franchise, Kornheiser added, “I’m gonna wager that that’s 10 more than the Indiana Fever had on television this year when they were a losing team.”
Indiana lost all but 13 games during the 2023 season.
In any event, Kornheiser’s position was simple: Clark is a star, and people still can’t seem to get enough of her.
While he argued that Clark might face an adjustment period when facing other professionals on the court, it likely won’t stop people who would otherwise never watch a WNBA game from tuning in.
Indiana’s first game of the 2024 season is scheduled for Tuesday, May 14 — just weeks from now. The matchup will pair up the Fever against the Connecticut Sun on ESPN2 in what will be Clark’s first-ever professional game.
Indiana’s first four games will each be carried by either ABC, Amazon’s Prime or ESPN.
Unlike the NBA, which begins its season late in the fall, the WNBA starts its season just weeks after March Madness concludes.
Therein lies an opportunity to elevate professional women’s basketball the same way Clark did for the sport at the college level.
This year, the cellar dweller league that has always been the WNBA has a unique opportunity to capitalize on Clark’s superstardom, which is still red hot.
As Kornheiser alluded to, the WNBA would be foolish to not push the 22-year-old front and center and to embrace her as the new face of the women’s professional basketball league.
Truth and Accuracy
We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.