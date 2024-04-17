Caitlin Clark has yet to suit up for a single WNBA game, but she is already the league’s brightest star, according to one ESPN host.

Tony Kornheiser of “Pardon the Interruption” argued on Tuesday’s show that the WNBA must strike while the iron is hot and prominently feature Clark — the Iowa point guard-turned-international star — as the WNBA season gears up.

Clark was selected first overall by the Fever on Monday night in a WNBA draft that drew in record viewership, USA Today reported.

with the first pick… Caitlin Clark, guard, University of Iowa. pic.twitter.com/8gUOkK15tF — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) April 15, 2024

When looking at how many viewership records NCAA women’s hoops broke throughout the tournament, it’s difficult to disagree with Kornheiser.

He pointed out Clark is already an asset to a league that could transform itself from a punchline to a ratings draw.

“I’m going to go back to Caitlin Clark, who I believe walks into the WNBA as the biggest star that they have,” Kornheiser said.

Would you watch Caitlin Clark in the WNBA? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

He added, “The WNBA should be very happy that their league is starting in about an hour, so they can capitalize on the momentum that Cailin Clark brings to the league.”

“Caitlin Clark … walks into the WNBA as the biggest star that they have” – Tony Kornheiser pic.twitter.com/ifjZ0utq7X — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 16, 2024

Kornheiser went on to note that most of Indiana’s games will be televised and that at least 10 of those air either on ABC, CBS or ESPN.

In a friendly shot across the bow of the lowly franchise, Kornheiser added, “I’m gonna wager that that’s 10 more than the Indiana Fever had on television this year when they were a losing team.”

Indiana lost all but 13 games during the 2023 season.

In any event, Kornheiser’s position was simple: Clark is a star, and people still can’t seem to get enough of her.

While he argued that Clark might face an adjustment period when facing other professionals on the court, it likely won’t stop people who would otherwise never watch a WNBA game from tuning in.

Indiana’s first game of the 2024 season is scheduled for Tuesday, May 14 — just weeks from now. The matchup will pair up the Fever against the Connecticut Sun on ESPN2 in what will be Clark’s first-ever professional game.

Indiana’s first four games will each be carried by either ABC, Amazon’s Prime or ESPN.

Unlike the NBA, which begins its season late in the fall, the WNBA starts its season just weeks after March Madness concludes.

Therein lies an opportunity to elevate professional women’s basketball the same way Clark did for the sport at the college level.

This year, the cellar dweller league that has always been the WNBA has a unique opportunity to capitalize on Clark’s superstardom, which is still red hot.

As Kornheiser alluded to, the WNBA would be foolish to not push the 22-year-old front and center and to embrace her as the new face of the women’s professional basketball league.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone. We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites. But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now. Thank you for reading, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.