ESPN Makes Midgame Change on 'Monday Night Football' After Angry Viewers Complain on Social Media

By Jake Harp
Published September 10, 2019 at 10:12am
The chief criticism of ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” last year — Jason Witten’s often bumbling and inaccurate color commentary — lingered for the entire season.

This year, it only took ESPN one half to address an avalanche of viewer complaints.

Of course, this year’s blunder was solely self-inflicted.

For some reason, ESPN decided to feature prominently on its on-screen graphics during the Saints-Texans game the one color that can strike fear into a football fan’s heart, instantly turning a touchdown celebration into agony — yellow.

ESPN gave the down-and-distance display a yellow background, making it look similar to the indicator most networks use when there is a penalty flag on the field.

As a result, many viewers were repeatedly tricked into thinking there was a penalty on every play, which is, unfortunately, more accurate than it should be.

The graphic flashed after each play, making it look more like a flag had been thrown.

The anger was apparently so widespread that ESPN decided the problem needed to be addressed immediately, and changed the graphic to black for the second half.

Just like that, ESPN managed to shoot itself in the foot and bandage itself back up within two hours.

