ESPN Executive Who Spearheaded Woke Initiatives Fired Over Troubling Accusations: Report

 By Jack Davis  March 22, 2023 at 9:29am
Rob King, the former ESPN executive who led many of its left-leaning projects, is no longer with the network.

According to the New York Post, ESPN gave its executive vice president the boot amid allegations of harassment.

The allegations grew out of social media posts that were eventually laid before ESPN’s Human Resources department, the Post cited its sources as saying.

The nature of the alleged harassment was not specified, according to Outkick.

Neither ESPN nor King would give the Post a comment. ESPN also declined to comment to The Western Journal.

However, King tweeted that leaving ESPN was entirely his idea.

“After nearly 20 years with ESPN, I have decided the time is right for me to leave the company. I’m looking forward to spending more time with my family and friends, and wish the company continued success,” he wrote.

King had at one time been the head of ESPN.com.

In his most recent role, he served as the executive at large for special projects, which meant he had oversight of ESPN’s overall direction.

ESPN has burnished its reputation for being woke by focusing its coverage on decrying racism in a case of trash-talking at a Major League Baseball game; canceling reporter Rachel Nichols over comments that offended its sensibilities; and running a woke column that attacked America on July 4 last year.

King was a former head of “SportsCenter” in the days when it had Jemele Hill and Michael Smith on board.

King also served on the Inclusive Content Committee, a pro-diversity group, which, according to Outkick, defines itself as “a team with a core mission to enhance storytelling on all ESPN platforms by serving as a diverse resource for the company’s content creators.”

ESPN host Stephen A. Smith recently noted that layoffs are coming to ESPN, according to The Street.

“Have you all been paying attention to the business landscape? Disney itself announced that over 7,000 employees are going to be let go. ESPN is under the Disney umbrella. They’re going to have cuts coming,” he said.

“Hell, for all I know, I might be one of them. Now, I doubt that. But it’s possible. No one knows.”

The Post report said King’s departure is not considered to be a part of any layoffs.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
