Parler Share
News
Lifestyle & Human Interest

ESPN Analyst Halts Show to Pray on Live TV: 'I'm Going to Do It Out Loud, I'm Going to Close My Eyes, I'm Going to Bow My Head'

 By Elizabeth Delaney  January 4, 2023 at 5:29am
Parler Share

The health scare involving Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin has become deeply upsetting for many.

Many football fans felt such an utter shock on Monday night when Hamlin stood up after a seemingly routine tackle, and then tumbled to the ground.

They’ve been praying for his recovery, including ESPN show host and former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky, who broke down and prayed on ESPN’s “NFL Live”  on Tuesday.

He started out saying, “You know, like, this is a little bit different. I’ve heard it all day, like ‘thoughts and prayers.'”

He went on to acknowledge that he has heard the Buffalo Bills Organization say that they believe in prayer, and that it was on his heart to pray for Hamlin.

Trending:
Biden Admin Blasted for 'Quietly' Changing Rule on Water on Last Day of the Year

So he decided to bow his head and pray out loud:



“God, we come to you in these moments that we don’t understand, that are hard, uh, because we believe that You’re God and coming to You and praying to You, um, has impact,” he prayed.

“We’re, we’re sad, we’re angry, um, and we want answers. But some things are unanswerable. We just want to pray, truly come to You, and pray for strength for Damar, for healing for Damar, for comfort for Damar, to be with his family to give them peace. If we didn’t believe that prayer didn’t work we wouldn’t ask this of You, God. I believe in prayer, we believe in prayer, and we lift up Damar Hamlin’s name in Your name, amen,” he concluded.

The powerful prayer generated a powerful response on social media:

Related:
Watch: Bills Players Share Powerful Moment Together After Damar Hamlin Injury

The Buffalo Bills have been communicating with fans via Twitter as they have information available about Hamlin.

On Monday they shared that, “Damar Hamiln suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition.”

The outpouring of support and unity that’s being shown across the country has been amazing to watch.

But another facet of this very serious situation is how it has caused so many people to come together in unity and acknowledge in prayer that there is a need too big for any one human to fill.

Do you believe in the power of prayer?

Maybe too big for even a multitude of humans to fill.

And so multitudes are turning to God in a moment of need in unity and asking Him to intervene in a situation in which they are feeling helpless to ease the suffering of a fellow human, an athlete in his youthful prime, and his family.

It’s being acknowledged that there is someone bigger, who isn’t helpless. Rather, He has the power to bring hope, healing and victory.

The Buffalo Bills have made a point of expressing their gratitude for the outpouring of support they’re received from the community.

The Hamlin family has as well.

“We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words and donations from fans around the country,” the family said in a statement Tuesday.

“Please keep Damar in your prayers.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Parler Share
Elizabeth Delaney
Elizabeth has been a freelance content writer for about 20 years and has enjoyed having her prose published in both the non-fiction and fiction markets. She has written a variety of different types of content, including Christian articles, healthy lifestyle, blog posts, business topics, news articles, product descriptions, and some fiction. She is also a singer-songwriter-musician. When she's not busy with writing or music, she enjoys spending time with friends or family and doing fun social activities such as hiking, swing dancing, attending concerts and other fun social activities.




ESPN Analyst Halts Show to Pray on Live TV: 'I'm Going to Do It Out Loud, I'm Going to Close My Eyes, I'm Going to Bow My Head'
Quiet Neighborhood Starts 2023 in Nightmare Scenario - 2 Houses Completely Leveled, Cars Sent Flying
Mesmerizing Photos Show Homes Encased in Ice After Massive Winter Storm Pummeled Region
Opera Singer Puts Down Microphone to Become Successful Gold Dredge Captain in Alaska
5 Robbery Suspects Thought Throwing Merchandise Out of Car at 133 MPH Would Help Their Cause - It Didn't
See more...

Conversation