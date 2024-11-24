ESPN will find out in January whether the Kelce brand can bring viewers to the network for a late-night talk show.

Kelce has been a headline word for more than a year, due to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce dating Taylor Swift. Jason Kelce, who was an all-star center for the Philadelphia Eagles, has been in the spotlight as well through the brothers’ free-wheeling podcast.

On Thursday, Jason Kelce announced that he will be appearing on ESPN in a show called “They Call It Late Night With Jason Kelce.” The 1 a.m. show will air for five episodes. It debuts on ESPN on Jan. 4, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The final show — unless it gets picked up for more episodes — airs Feb. 1 and starts at 1:30 a.m.

Kelce’s show will be filmed in front of a live audience at Union Transfer in Philadelphia.

ESPN is going against the grain by adding a late-night show.

“The late night show is a fascinating move, both for ESPN and the format in general. Late night shows across TV are downsizing as the genre becomes less essential in the new media environment and with fewer people watching linear TV (the format does travel well on social, but revenue is still catching up),” the Reporter noted.

It also noted “it is also an experiment worth trying, especially given Kelce’s personality and growing fan base.”

“A sports-centric late night format could be a unique draw to its upcoming ‘flagship’ streaming service, even if the show is, for now, an experiment, with only a few episodes on tap,” the site wrote.

The show will stream on YouTube and be replayed on ESPN2.

Kelce spoke about the format when announcing the show Thursday on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

“We’re going to have a bunch of guys up there — legends of the game, friends that I played the game with, coaches, celebrities,” he said, according to Page Six.

“It’s going to be a celebration.”

“I loved late-night shows. I’ve always loved them. I remember sleepovers watching Conan O’Brien with my friends,” Kelce said according to ESPN.

Kelce has a multi-year contract with ESPN. He appears on “Monday Night Countdown” and provides analysis at halftime and after games.

Kelce has been making news during his public appearances as well.

After appearing on Kimmel’s show, he was berated by a fan for not signing an autograph, according to Fox News.

“I have a habit of not signing for people that follow where I’m going,” Kelce said.

In early November, Kelce smashed a phone during an appearance at Penn State after a heckler shouted a homophobic slur about Kelce’s brother.

