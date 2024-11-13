FBI Involved After Homes of Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes Are Targeted Hours Apart

It’s not easy being a two-time, defending Super Bowl champion who happens to be undefeated and with one of the most famous fans in the world.

(However one may feel about pop star and Kansas City Chiefs super fan Taylor Swift, you can’t really deny her fame.)

In all seriousness, that sort of fame and those sorts of accolades will generally put a target on your back — both on and off the field apparently.

And the off-the-field stuff has now officially caught the attention of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, to boot.

To wit, homes of both Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes and star tight end (and Swift beau) Travis Kelce were burglarized in early October, according to a story broken by TMZ.

(Kelce was allegedly burglarized on Oct. 7, while Mahomes was robbed the day before.)

Mahomes’ mansion in Missouri and Kelce’s mansion in Kansas were the inanimate victims of this crime spree, and TMZ is reporting that there’s clearly something more to this than just your standard-issue celebrity robbery.

“Our sources tell us the feds would NOT get involved if this were a run of the mill burglary spree on the local level,” the outlet noted. “[A]nd the FBI’s involvement here indicates the case could involve organized crime crossing state lines.”

The outlet added, “the FBI is assisting the Cass County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the Mahomes incident and joining forces with the Leawood Police Department to probe the Kelce crime.”

According to a police report obtained by KSHB-TV, two crimes occurred at the Kelce residence: “burglary of a dwelling and criminal damage to property.”

As to the actual monetary loss for Kelce, his property apparently suffered $1,000 in damage (to a door), and he had $20,000 in cash stolen.

Perhaps more disconcertingly, the police report KSHB obtained in regards to the Mahomes robbery added an ominous wrinkle.

(It’s not clear what was stolen from the Mahomes residence.)

“The report states there was no sign of forced entry,” KSHB noted, which gave carte blanche to the conspiracy theorists online.

Others on social media were perturbed that the FBI was using its resources to help people who aren’t actually that materially affected by the robberies.

According to TMZ, the FBI is also investigating similar break-ins in the nearby neighborhoods of both Mahomes and Kelce.

