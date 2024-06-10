Evangelism: Sharing the Gospel at Work

The suggestion that every Christian is called to share the gospel is unsettling to most Christians, since most of us don’t feel gifted as evangelists.

Although it is thrilling to be part of someone’s journey to faith, broaching a spiritual conversation with colleagues at work can arouse no small amount of angst.

This might be true of you — and for a lot of understandable reasons.

You might feel unprepared to answer the questions you fear colleagues will throw at you.

You might feel like broaching spiritual conversations is inappropriate for the workplace — or that’s what you’ve been told.

You might feel a bit intimidated by hostile attitudes toward Christianity held by some coworkers.

You might think that sharing your faith could create conflict and generate bad feelings with colleagues.

You might feel unqualified because — well, you know your faith isn’t very exemplary at work.

But what if we understood that being part of someone’s journey to faith in Jesus could begin with something as simple as having a cup of coffee with a colleague, encouraging someone who has had a rough week at work, or offering a helping hand to a boss or coworker under stress?

What if we truly believed Jesus’ words about sharing the gospel with others?

What if we believed that Jesus authorizes us to act on His behalf to fulfill our calling as His witnesses at work that “all authority in heaven and on earth has been given to me” (Matthew 28:18)?

What if His promise is true that “the Holy Spirit, whom the Father will send in my name, He will teach you all things and bring to your remembrance all that I have said to you” (John 14:26)?

What if we were confident in Christ’s presence — that He is with us always and everywhere, in every situation (Matthew 28:20)?

What if even in brief interactions and casual mentions of our faith, we knew the Holy Spirit was at work in the hearts and minds of people to “convict the world concerning sin and righteousness and judgment” (John 16:8)?

What if we knew we didn’t have to be perfect and say just the right things — that it was God’s work to draw people to Himself that “no one can come to me unless the Father who sent me draws him” (John 6:44)?

What if we understood that simply doing a good job at work can turn on the light for coworkers, “so that they may see your good works and give glory to your Father who is in heaven” (Matthew 5:16)?

This is what early Christians believed and how they saw their role in fulfilling the Great Commission to make disciples of all nations — and it changed the world.

It’s the greatest communication success story in human history — how the gospel spread across the Mediterranean world and ultimately to every corner of the earth.

Just before His ascension, Jesus outlined His strategic plan for reaching the entire world with the good news of God’s kingdom.

He told His followers, “All authority in heaven and on earth has been given to me. Go therefore and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, teaching them to observe all that I have commanded you. And behold, I am with you always, to the end of the age” (Matthew 28:18-20).

“But you will receive power when the Holy Spirit has come upon you, and you will be my witnesses in Jerusalem and in all Judea and Samaria, and to the end of the earth” (Acts 1:8).

First-century disciples embraced this mission, and followers of Jesus grew from a few hundred before the day of Pentecost to over six million by the end of the third century — considerable growth by anyone’s calculus.

So let’s look at evangelism like this: Evangelism is the organic process of intentionally engaging individuals in their spiritual journey. It’s joining the Holy Spirit, watching for where He is already at work to help these individuals take one step closer to God and new life in Christ. It’s becoming the unique reflection of the image of Christ as the resurrected, glorified persons God intended.

Success in evangelism is consistently taking the initiative, using the gifts and opportunities God gives us, to help individuals move one step closer to Christ.

This article appeared originally on Theology of Work.

