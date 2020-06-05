Numbers never lie — and neither do results.

In spite of the onslaught of doom and gloom analysis from the establishment media about President Donald Trump’s chances for re-election, conservatives have a reason to be confident going into the presidential elections this November.

The president has endorsed 64 Republican candidates in congressional, special and primary election races since the 2018 midterms — and all have won.

“It couldn’t be more clear that Republicans across the ballot are campaigning on the President’s successful track record of keeping America First,” Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale stated in a news release.

On Tuesday, 23 House and Senate candidates endorsed by Trump won their Republican primaries.

“Thanks to the President’s bold conservative agenda, during his Administration we’ve seen an economic renaissance, the lowest unemployment rate for nearly every minority group before the economy was artificially interrupted by coronavirus, manufacturing return to America, new trade deals, a stronger national security, and thousands of new American jobs,” Parscale continued.

“The President’s unprecedented, undefeated endorsement record reflects what American voters already know, President Trump has never stopped fighting for them and will be reelected in 2020.”

Congressman Dusty Johnson (@DustyJohnson) is a phenomenal advocate for the people of South Dakota! He helped us deliver USMCA for our Farmers, and he is strong on the Border and our Second Amendment. Dusty has my Complete and Total Endorsement! #SDALhttps://t.co/H413O6RvwN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 2, 2020

Senator Mike Rounds (@RoundsforSenate) continues to deliver for South Dakota! Mike is working hard for our incredible Farmers and he is strong on Trade, Military, our Vets, and the Second Amendment. Mike has my Complete and Total Endorsement! #SDSenhttps://t.co/qM8LsXR9tN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 2, 2020

The fact that every Republican candidate given Trump’s stamp of approval since the midterms has been victorious signals the immense support for the commander in chief’s agenda and shows how influential his endorsements are.

Biden and the rest of the Democrats are surely shaking in their boots.

Congressman Bill Johnson (@JohnsonLeads) is an incredible fighter for the Great State of Ohio! He’s a proud Veteran and a hard worker who Cares for our Veterans, Supports Small Business, and is Strong on the Border and Second Amendment…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 23, 2020

Even so, pollsters are indicating that Biden may have a good chance of winning the election in November.

The RealClearPolitics average of polls has the former vice president in front of Trump when it comes to winning the electoral college.

The most recent numbers have Biden with 183 electoral votes and Trump with 125 and 230 toss-up votes.

But these are the same numbers that indicated former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton would win in a landslide.

Obviously, those 2016 numbers were off.

The Trump campaign will continue on the path to victory as Republicans continue to come out on top, and that will hopefully provide the president with the momentum he needs to win in November.

