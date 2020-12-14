Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s opposition to Amazon building a headquarters in Queens in early 2019 is coming back to bite her.

A New York Post feature covered the woes of business owners in the area, as the headquarters would have provided 25,000 jobs and stimulate the local economy.

Queens biz owners haunted by Amazon loss amid pandemic https://t.co/ZvtOCic2kK pic.twitter.com/UVwqsY9qP2 — New York Post (@nypost) December 14, 2020

“I’m angry at the stupidity. Everybody fears AOC, who has no idea what she’s doing. Opposing Amazon benefited other communities. Imagine if AOC did something positive with her big mouth,” Manducatis Rustica restaurant owner Gianna Cerbone told The Post.

Ocasio-Cortez became one of the loudest voices against the potential headquarters, believing that Amazon was going to get too many tax breaks.

“Not sure how many pundits talking about Amazon even read the deal or where it was going. $500+ million of the deal was *capital grants.* $2.5 billion in tax breaks. It’s fair to ask why we don’t invest the capital for public use, + why we don’t give working people a tax break,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted last February.

Not sure how many pundits talking about Amazon even read the deal or where it was going. $500+ million of the deal was *capital grants.* $2.5 billion in tax breaks. It’s fair to ask why we don’t invest the capital for public use, + why we don’t give working people a tax break. https://t.co/jUqaugUHYP — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 19, 2019

The campus remains empty, a symbol of the lost opportunity for many New Yorkers, who likely would have benefitted from employment during the pandemic.

Modern Spaces realty CEO Eric Benaim criticized how Ocasio-Cortez focuses heavily on branding, including her ‘Tax the Rich’ sweatshirts which recently went viral on social media.

“I’m watching AOC selling ‘tax the rich’ T-shirts for $58 while businesses are leaving New York. That’s AOC’s solution. Who is going to pay $58 for a T-shirt when you’re out of a job?”

Other people on Twitter had similar opinions:

AOC is selling a TAX THE RICH sweatshirt for $58! You truly can’t make this kind of stuff up. Imagine talking about taxing the rich AND selling a sweatshirt featuring three words for $58. This is downright comical. It’s almost like she doesn’t believe her own public stances… pic.twitter.com/M8nMvF8jXM — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 3, 2020

$58 for a sweatshirt that says “Tax the Rich.” 🤣🤣🤣 — Lisa Boothe (@LisaMarieBoothe) December 3, 2020

Hahahahahahahaha $65 dollars for sweatshirts that say Tax the Rich? When are you getting your Netflix deal? — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) December 3, 2020

Don’t pay off your loans but make sure you get your “Cancel Student Debt” T-shirt for $27 pic.twitter.com/MFTqupTnY7 — TheRightWingM 🇺🇸 (@TheRightWingM) December 3, 2020

Unfortunately, frustrated constituents will probably have to move if they are unhappy with Democratic leadership, including Ocasio-Cortez.

Ocasio-Cortez won re-election with 71.6 percent of the vote in the 2020 election and an $18.9 million war chest.

There has been growing hostility towards Amazon and its founder Jeff Bezos over how much it pay in taxes each year.

However, progressive leaders were acting against their own people for denying a massive opportunity to local residents.

Having a corporate campus with lots of people working would have not only provided people with good wages, but it also would have benefitted small businesses nearby.

Ocasio-Cortez and other New York Democrats know they will get re-elected fairly easily, so the concern for who they represent will remain minimal.

