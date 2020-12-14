Login
SECTIONS
Commentary
P Share Print

'Everybody Fears AOC': Queens Residents Completely Dismantle AOC for Being a Job Killer

New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks outside of the Democratic National Committee headquarters on November 19 in Washington, D.C.Drew Angerer / Getty ImagesNew York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks outside of the Democratic National Committee headquarters on November 19 in Washington, D.C. (Drew Angerer / Getty Images)

By Cameron Arcand
Published December 14, 2020 at 4:16pm
P Share Print

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s opposition to Amazon building a headquarters in Queens in early 2019 is coming back to bite her.

A New York Post feature covered the woes of business owners in the area, as the headquarters would have provided 25,000 jobs and stimulate the local economy.

“I’m angry at the stupidity. Everybody fears AOC, who has no idea what she’s doing. Opposing Amazon benefited other communities. Imagine if AOC did something positive with her big mouth,” Manducatis Rustica restaurant owner Gianna Cerbone told The Post.

TRENDING: After Demoralizing SCOTUS Rejection, Defiant Trump Vows 'We Have Just Begun To Fight'

Ocasio-Cortez became one of the loudest voices against the potential headquarters, believing that Amazon was going to get too many tax breaks.

“Not sure how many pundits talking about Amazon even read the deal or where it was going. $500+ million of the deal was *capital grants.* $2.5 billion in tax breaks. It’s fair to ask why we don’t invest the capital for public use, + why we don’t give working people a tax break,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted last February.

The campus remains empty, a symbol of the lost opportunity for many New Yorkers, who likely would have benefitted from employment during the pandemic.

Modern Spaces realty CEO Eric Benaim criticized how Ocasio-Cortez focuses heavily on branding, including her ‘Tax the Rich’ sweatshirts which recently went viral on social media.

“I’m watching AOC selling ‘tax the rich’ T-shirts for $58 while businesses are leaving New York. That’s AOC’s solution. Who is going to pay $58 for a T-shirt when you’re out of a job?”

Other people on Twitter had similar opinions:

RELATED: Jon Ossoff, AOC Stick Up for White Supremacist Murderer Dylann Roof

Unfortunately, frustrated constituents will probably have to move if they are unhappy with Democratic leadership, including Ocasio-Cortez.

Ocasio-Cortez won re-election with 71.6 percent of the vote in the 2020 election and an $18.9 million war chest.

There has been growing hostility towards Amazon and its founder Jeff Bezos over how much it pay in taxes each year.

However, progressive leaders were acting against their own people for denying a massive opportunity to local residents.

Having a corporate campus with lots of people working would have not only provided people with good wages, but it also would have benefitted small businesses nearby.

Ocasio-Cortez and other New York Democrats know they will get re-elected fairly easily, so the concern for who they represent will remain minimal.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Cameron Arcand
Contributor, Commentary
Cameron Arcand is a student in Orange County, California. He is the founder of YoungNotStupid.com, and a contributor for Lone Conservative.
Cameron Arcand is a student in Orange County, California. He is the founder of YoungNotStupid.com, and a contributor for Lone Conservative.
Location
Orange County
Languages Spoken
English







'Everybody Fears AOC': Queens Residents Completely Dismantle AOC for Being a Job Killer
America First: Vaccines Rolling Out of Michigan Plant, Headed Directly for American Hospitals
Rep. Crenshaw Wrecks AOC: She Embodies 'Worst Stereotypes of the Millennial Generation'
Mike Pompeo Fires Back After NBC Anchor Labels Him a Hypocrite
'It's Tight': Democrats Will Hold Slimmest Party Majority in a Century
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×