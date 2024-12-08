Evil: 'Catholics for Choice' Use Virgin Mary to Push Abortion in Sickest Christmas Ad Ever Created

Nominations have officially closed for 2024’s Most Demonic Social Media Post award. We have a clear winner.

If that sounds flippant under the circumstances, then perhaps the reader will pardon a bit of facetiousness, for some outrages strike us as so shocking that we cannot muster the appropriate condemnatory words. Thus, we turn to humor and prayer. And that fact alone proves that God brings light even from extreme darkness.

Sunday on the social media platform X, a non-profit organization called “Catholics for Choice” promoted its pro-abortion agenda by suggesting that the Virgin Mary could have aborted her child, Jesus.

“This holiday season, remember that Mary had a choice, and you should, too,” the tweet read.

This holiday season, remember that Mary had a choice, and you should, too. — Catholics for Choice (@Catholic4Choice) December 1, 2024

Fortunately, most X users found the post repellent.

For instance, X’s crowd-sourced “Community Note” system pointed out the obvious regarding the Virgin Mary’s “choice.”

Should the people involved in this organization be excommunicated from the Catholic Church? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“The Catholic Church teaches that Mary gave her free and informed ‘yes’ to God’s plan to bear Jesus, a decision made »before« His conception,” the Note read.

In other words, the shockingly blasphemous post did not even make sense by the organization’s own terms.

Moreover, many X users recognized evil when they read it.

Satan has an X account — Ted Howze DVM (@Ted_Howze) December 2, 2024

Be gone, Satan — Always right ™️ (@csz926) December 2, 2024

What the in the fresh hell? — RaggedyMan (@Daedalus622) December 2, 2024

She chose to give birth to our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. I’d say choosing life was the right decision.

Nice try. Satan. — JC (@FederalistJC) December 2, 2024

Delete this account and ask God for forgiveness. — Bill Neumiller (@billneumiller) December 2, 2024

Catholics for Choice claims to “encounter, educate, and embolden people of faith who support reproductive freedom.”

Catholics for “reproductive freedom“?

Of course, history abounds with this sort of deceptive nomenclature.

The Holy Roman Empire, as Voltaire once quipped, was neither holy, nor Roman, nor an empire. The states that comprised the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) bore no resemblance to republics. Nor does the People’s Republic of China.

Likewise, in recent years we have seen numerous examples of language that inverts truth. The phrases “mostly peaceful,” “follow the science” and “threat to democracy” leap to mind.

If you believe in the supernatural, as Christians do, then “Catholics for Choice” might as well read “Sheep for Wolves.”

Thus, the best and perhaps only service we can render our deluded “Catholics for Choice” neighbors is, first, to take the edge off their abominable post by treating it as ridiculous, and second — most importantly — to pray for them, albeit in a way that avoids delusions of moral superiority and reminds us of our own susceptibility to evil temptations.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.