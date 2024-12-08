Share
Commentary
"Madonna and Child," left, was painted around 1500 by Italian artist Nicolò Rondinelli. At right, pro-abortion activists shout slogans at a protest in June of 2024. Pro-life conservatives have taken offense to a post on social media platform X by a pro-abortion group called Catholics for Choice that tried to tie the conception of Christ to the abortion issue.
Commentary
"Madonna and Child," left, was painted around 1500 by Italian artist Nicolò Rondinelli. At right, pro-abortion activists shout slogans at a protest in June of 2024. Pro-life conservatives have taken offense to a post on social media platform X by a pro-abortion group called Catholics for Choice that tried to tie the conception of Christ to the abortion issue. (Indianapolis Museum of Art / Getty Images; Aashish Kiphayet - AFP / Getty Images)

Evil: 'Catholics for Choice' Use Virgin Mary to Push Abortion in Sickest Christmas Ad Ever Created

 By Michael Schwarz  December 8, 2024 at 6:00am
Share

Nominations have officially closed for 2024’s Most Demonic Social Media Post award. We have a clear winner.

If that sounds flippant under the circumstances, then perhaps the reader will pardon a bit of facetiousness, for some outrages strike us as so shocking that we cannot muster the appropriate condemnatory words. Thus, we turn to humor and prayer. And that fact alone proves that God brings light even from extreme darkness.

Sunday on the social media platform X, a non-profit organization called “Catholics for Choice” promoted its pro-abortion agenda by suggesting that the Virgin Mary could have aborted her child, Jesus.

“This holiday season, remember that Mary had a choice, and you should, too,” the tweet read.

Fortunately, most X users found the post repellent.

For instance, X’s crowd-sourced “Community Note” system pointed out the obvious regarding the Virgin Mary’s “choice.”

Should the people involved in this organization be excommunicated from the Catholic Church?

“The Catholic Church teaches that Mary gave her free and informed ‘yes’ to God’s plan to bear Jesus, a decision made »before« His conception,” the Note read.

In other words, the shockingly blasphemous post did not even make sense by the organization’s own terms.

Moreover, many X users recognized evil when they read it.

Related:
Report Released Showing Impact Christians Had on 2024 Election - This Is Huge

Catholics for Choice claims to “encounter, educate, and embolden people of faith who support reproductive freedom.”

Catholics for “reproductive freedom“?

Of course, history abounds with this sort of deceptive nomenclature.

The Holy Roman Empire, as Voltaire once quipped, was neither holy, nor Roman, nor an empire. The states that comprised the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) bore no resemblance to republics. Nor does the People’s Republic of China.

Likewise, in recent years we have seen numerous examples of language that inverts truth. The phrases “mostly peaceful,” “follow the science” and “threat to democracy” leap to mind.

If you believe in the supernatural, as Christians do, then “Catholics for Choice” might as well read “Sheep for Wolves.”

Thus, the best and perhaps only service we can render our deluded “Catholics for Choice” neighbors is, first, to take the edge off their abominable post by treating it as ridiculous, and second — most importantly — to pray for them, albeit in a way that avoids delusions of moral superiority and reminds us of our own susceptibility to evil temptations.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




Evil: 'Catholics for Choice' Use Virgin Mary to Push Abortion in Sickest Christmas Ad Ever Created
Race-Obsessed Rep. Jasmine Crockett Is Furious Texas Elected White Congressmen Using 'Black and Brown and Asian Bodies'
Cringe Warning: Kamala Returns to the Spotlight, And Listeners Can't Believe Her 'New Accent'
Washington Post Goes Too Far in Bid to Discredit Pete Hegseth, Insults Thousands of Veterans in the Process
Mike Johnson Gets Asked if There Will Be More Ukraine Aid Soon: Zelenskyy Won't Like His Answer
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation