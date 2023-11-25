Share
Ex-CIA Director Slanders Pro-2A Christian American Patriots as 'No Different' from Hamas Terrorists

 By George C. Upper III  November 25, 2023 at 8:19am
A former CIA director and Air Force general cannot tell the difference between an apparent radical Islamic terrorist and an American proponent of religious freedom and self-defense, a recent post to X implied.

On Wednesday, Gen. Michael Hayden responded to an X post showing an image of a woman holding an American flag, Bible and a pistol next to an image that Breitbart identified as “Palestinian terrorist Reem Riyashi, who killed herself along with four Israelis in a 2004 suicide bombing that was claimed by Hamas and the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigade.”

The post asked X users to explain the difference between the two images.

“No different [sic] at all,” Hayden responded.

It was hardly the first time Hayden had attacked Republicans and everyday Americans on social media.

Last year, Hayden agreed with a since-deleted tweet from Financial Times associate editor Michael Luce that unfavorably compared Republicans with — well, everybody.

“I’ve covered extremism and violent ideologies around the world over my career. Have never come across a political force more nihilistic, dangerous & contemptible than today’s Republicans. Nothing close,” Luce wrote, according to a Breitbart article from August 2022.

“I agree,” Hayden responded. “And I was the CIA Director.”

He didn’t add, “And therefore know more than some associate editor at the Financial Times,” but the idea was certainly implicit in his post.

The former CIA director also seemed to suggest earlier this year that Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville should be assassinated. (He later “clarified” that he had meant to imply that Tuberille was somehow less than human.)

Hayden, who is listed as an advisor to Newsguard, an organization that claims to offer “transparent tools to counter misinformation for readers, brands, and democracies,” was “among the former deep state officials who lied to Americans by falsely claiming Hunter Biden’s laptop was ‘Russian disinformation,'” Breitbart noted.

Conversation