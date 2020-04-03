Ex-ESPN Host Jemele Hill Attacks Patriots Owner for Trump Connection as He Secures Load of N95 Masks

Upon learning New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft used his team’s private airplane to import more than a million protective masks from China, former ESPN host Jemele Hill attacked him Thursday over his personal relationship with President Donald Trump.

Kraft and his son, Patriots president Jonathan Kraft, partnered with Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker to help out during the COVID-19 crisis by purchasing 1.7 million N95 masks in Shenzen, China, MassLive reported. The team plane returned Thursday from China, where it required special permission to even land.

A true team effort. The story of how this week’s Patriotic mission for PPE unfolded: https://t.co/ScWF2V5Q8Q — New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 3, 2020

The move was to ensure health care workers on the front lines of the fight against the coronavirus have the requisite equipment needed to protect themselves.

TRENDING: Report: Trump Campaign Has Been Anonymously Donating Meals to Hospitals Across the Country

The Krafts even had a team truck deliver 300,000 of the masks to unfriendly territory in New York — a state filled with Giants and Jets fans.

We’re all in this together. Headed to New York with hope, love and 300,000 masks for healthcare workers. #TogetherWhileApart pic.twitter.com/uV6vS0LPkb — New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 3, 2020

During the global COVID-19 pandemic, even sports rivalries are being shelved.

Have you been impressed by the private sector's response to the COVID19 pandemic? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Robert Kraft told the New York Post, “We got the governor [Baker] to release 300,000 masks and we paid for them and we gave them to New York City just out of love of the city.’’

While the move was almost universally hailed as a gesture of goodwill and charity by both Republicans and Democrats, far-left Hill apparently wasn’t impressed.

Unable to put her politics aside during a national crisis, the woke former “SportsCenter” co-host attacked Kraft on Twitter for his friendship with Trump.

“This is where I remind people that Robert Kraft is friends with Donald Trump and gave to his campaign. It’s incredible the Kraft family is doing this, but hope they understand their money helped empower their ‘friend,'” Hill wrote on Twitter.

This is where I remind people that Robert Kraft is friends with Donald Trump and gave to his campaign. It’s incredible the Kraft family is doing this, but hope they understand their money helped empower their ✌🏾friend✌🏾 https://t.co/IytC5C5bIX — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) April 2, 2020

RELATED: Jemele Hill Calls Steelers QB Mason Rudolph 'Stupid' for Apparently Being Conservative

Hill refused to stand down on her criticism of Kraft after one of her followers reminded her of the country’s current crisis.

Yes it is necessary. If we don’t critically think about how we got here, we will be back here again. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) April 2, 2020

The leftist “Atlantic” writer also responded to another follower who reminded her, “This isn’t the time to be divisive.”

“If you consider facts divisive, oh well. But maybe these owners and billionaires need to better understand that just as their money can do a good deed, it can cause also cause irreparable damage,” she wrote.

If you consider facts divisive, oh well. But maybe these owners and billionaires need to better understand that just as their money can do a good deed, it can cause also cause irreparable damage. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) April 2, 2020

Hill eventually concluded, “Nowhere did I say he shouldn’t do it. Nowhere did I say the gesture wasn’t needed. Politics aren’t a game. Bad policies ruins lives. Bad leadership, as we’ve seen, literally kills people.”

Nowhere did I say he shouldn’t do it. Nowhere did I say the gesture wasn’t needed. Politics aren’t a game. Bad policies ruins lives. Bad leadership, as we’ve seen, literally kills people. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) April 2, 2020

“The reminder is that charity doesn’t erase structural inequality. Billionaires are very loyal to structural inequality because it works for them. We keep getting fooled by good deeds when these are independent acts that don’t get to the root of the problem,” she said.

The reminder is that charity doesn’t erase structural inequality. Billionaires are very loyal to structural inequality because it works for them. We keep getting fooled by good deeds when these are independent acts that don’t get to the root of the problem — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) April 2, 2020

Hill’s comments also drew the attention of Logan Allen, a relief pitcher for the Cleveland Indians.

“Why can’t this just be a nice gesture done by the Kraft family? People these days twist EVERYTHING. You’re part of the problem,” Allen wrote.

Why can’t this just be a nice gesture done by the Kraft family? People these days twist EVERYTHING. You’re part of the problem https://t.co/sXDPUxzxKX — Logan Allen (@Logan__Allen) April 3, 2020

In 2017, while she was with ESPN, Hill referred to Trump as a “white supremacist.”

Donald Trump is a white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself w/ other white supremacists. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 11, 2017

She and her former hyper-political co-host Michael Smith eventually left ESPN, but not before cratering ratings for the sports network’s 6 p.m. “SportsCenter” slot.

Sports Illustrated reported that after Hill and Smith were replaced on the program, “SportsCenter” was able to win back 19 percent of its audience.

Hill’s latest comments further highlight the spectacle she made of the sports commentary and analysis show.

As the country wages a war against a virus that affects every American, Hill’s hatred for Trump apparently supersedes efforts to protect human life.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.