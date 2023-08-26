A former FBI contractor has been charged with several counts related to sexual exploitation of children.

Brett Janes, 26, of Arlington, Virginia, has been indicted by a federal grand jury in the Eastern District of Virginia over allegations he contacted approximately a dozen minor boys over the Discord and Snapchat platforms, according to a U.S. Department of Justice press release.

The release, distributed on Wednesday, said Janes allegedly told the boys he contacted that he worked for a U.S. intelligence agency and threatened suicide if they broke off contact with him.

“Janes allegedly enticed one victim, a 13-year-old boy whom he met through the first-person shooter game Valorant, to strip and masturbate over a live video Discord call by threatening to kill himself and by paying him money over CashApp,” the release said.

“He allegedly enticed a 12-year-old boy to create and send him child sexual abuse material (CSAM) over Discord through flattery and repeated begging.”

Janes is charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of children and production of child sexual abuse material, one count of attempted coercion and enticement, and one count of receipt of child pornography.

If convicted, Janes could face a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison. The maximum penalty would be life in prison, the release said.

An affidavit filed on May 30 in support of Janes’ arrest said that in February, the Galloway Township Police Department in New Jersey received a complaint from the father of a person the affidavit called Minor Victim 1.

“MV1 had been communicating online with an adult on the internet using Discord,” the affidavit said.

“During the initial interview, MV1 disclosed that JANES paid MV1 approximately $500 through Cash App in addition to playing strip games using a video chat function in Discord.”

The affidavit noted one message that read, “please just answer so i am not being crazy and stupid for sending 500 bucks to a 14 yr old.

“JANES admitted in this message to MV1 that he was aware MV1 was fourteen years old,” the affidavit said.

The affidavit noted that Janes requested naked pictures of the boys he contacted and communicated with them about sex.

“On or about May 23, 2023 your Affiant was informed that JANES had recently taken a contract position within a headquarters unit in the FBI,” the affidavit said.

Wednesday’s press release said Janes allegedly received child sexual abuse material from several minors and tried to meet one minor.

The release said Janes allegedly purchased hundreds of videos and images of child sexual abuse.

