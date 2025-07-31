Ex-NBA All-Star and Suspected Israeli Gangster Busted by Feds, Facing Prison Time

Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas was arrested Wednesday on charges of helping run an illegal gambling ring, according to federal officials.

Arenas, 43, is accused of hosting high-stakes poker games at a mansion he owned in Encino, California.

He faces three federal charges: conspiracy to operate an illegal gambling business, operating an illegal gambling business, and lying to federal investigators.

Arenas appeared in court in Los Angeles and pleaded not guilty, ESPN reported.

He was released on a $50,000 bond. His trial is scheduled for Sept. 23.

BREAKING: Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas and five other defendants, including a suspected high-level Israeli crime figure, were arrested today on a federal indictment alleging they operated an illegal gambling business in which high-stakes poker games were played at an Encino… pic.twitter.com/hTNSioq3Cf — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) July 30, 2025

“At this point in the case, he is presumed innocent, right?” his lawyer Jerome Friedberg told reporters. “He has the same right as any other citizen to that presumption.”

Five other men were also arrested in the case, including a suspected Israeli mobster.

Federal agents say Yevgeni Gershman, 49, helped run the illegal business with Arenas. The Justice Department described Gershman as “a suspected organized crime figure from Israel.”

Gershman is also accused of entering a fake marriage to stay in the U.S.

The indictment said the poker games ran from September 2021 to July 2022. Arenas allegedly rented out his mansion to host the games.

One of his associates staged the house for gambling and collected rent from the people running the games.

Federal officials said the group took a “rake,” or fee, from every hand played.

They also hired women to serve drinks, give massages, and keep players company.

Those women were required to give a cut of their tips to the house. The games also had chefs, valets, and armed guards on site, according to the Justice Department statement.

If convicted, each person faces up to five years in federal prison for each charge. Agents from Homeland Security, LAPD, and the IRS are investigating.

Arenas seemingly celebrated being freed shortly after his arrest. On his X page, he posted a video meme and wrote, “THEY CANT HOLD ME.”

Arenas last played in the NBA in 2012. He was a three-time All-Star. He averaged 20.7 points per game over 11 seasons.

This isn’t his first run-in with trouble over gambling.

In 2009, he was suspended after bringing a gun to the locker room over a card game.

Arenas’ son, Alijah Arenas, was in the news recently when he was injured in the crash of a Tesla Cybertruck. The younger Arenas was hospitalized in a coma for nearly a week, but has since reportedly recovered.

