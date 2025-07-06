We Have the Video: These Are the 2 Pitches That Allegedly Triggered MLB Gambling Probe

Two pitches by Luis Ortiz of the Cleveland Guardians have been linked to betting activity, leading Major League Baseball to suspend the right-hander.

ESPN said that Ortiz is on “non-disciplinary paid leave” through July 17, which is the end of the All-Star break. That leave could be extended.

The MLB was alerted when betters were wagering over whether Ortiz’s first two pitches in certain innings would be either a ball or a hit batsman.

The betting took place in the bottom of the second inning on June 15, when Cleveland played the Seattle Mariners, and June 27 in the top of third inning against the St. Louis Cardinals.

In both cases, as shown in videos posted to X, the first-pitch slider went into the dirt.

MLB’s investigation into Luis Ortiz is about these two individual pitches which received action flagged by a betting-integrity firm, per @JeffPassan pic.twitter.com/2zvZhmrTlJ — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) July 3, 2025

According to The New York Times, data from SportRadar shows that Ortiz has thrown first-pitch strikes 63.1 percent of the time this season.

The ESPN report said an alert about Ortiz indicated there was unusual betting activity in Ohio, New York, and New Jersey on those specific pitches.

Do you ever gamble on sports? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

According to the Akron Beacon Journal, alerts can be triggered by unusually high betting in specific instances. These are called “microbets.”

The investigation will seek to determine whether this was a coincidence or whether Ortiz planned to throw those specific pitches.

Chris Antonetti, Cleveland’s president of baseball operations, said Ortiz is banned from team facilities but can be contacted by the Guardians team, according to ESPN.

“We learned very little last night but knew we needed to get someone here today to start today’s game, and that really was our focus,” Antonetti said. “A lot has come out today, and that’s far more information than we have.”

He added, “Our focus is we’ll let the investigative process play out. To the extent Major League Baseball or anyone needs our support in that, we will obviously cooperate. But beyond that, there’s really not much we can do.”

Manager Stephen Vogt said the team was briefed.

“Honestly, when I got the news yesterday, I didn’t know how to feel,” Vogt said.

“There’s so much unknowns with this, but you know what? Every team goes through adversity, maybe different kinds, but this is a resilient group. I’ve been through situations similar to this before in my career as a player, and what would I have wanted to hear? How would I want the manager to have reacted, and that’s what I’m trying to do,” he said.

“We don’t know really anything that’s going on, so we can’t control that,” he said, according to the Times.

Last year, MLB issued a lifetime ban against San Diego Padres infielder Tucupita Marcano after making more than 400 bets on baseball, ESPN reported.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.