Luis Ortiz of the Cleveland Guardians pitches during the first inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Progressive Field on June 27, 2025, in Cleveland, Ohio.
Luis Ortiz of the Cleveland Guardians pitches during the first inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Progressive Field on June 27, 2025, in Cleveland, Ohio.

We Have the Video: These Are the 2 Pitches That Allegedly Triggered MLB Gambling Probe

 By Jack Davis  July 5, 2025 at 5:15pm
Two pitches by Luis Ortiz of the Cleveland Guardians have been linked to betting activity, leading Major League Baseball to suspend the right-hander.

ESPN said that Ortiz is on “non-disciplinary paid leave” through July 17, which is the end of the All-Star break. That leave could be extended.

The MLB was alerted when betters were wagering over whether Ortiz’s first two pitches in certain innings would be either a ball or a hit batsman.

The betting took place in the bottom of the second inning on June 15, when Cleveland played the Seattle Mariners, and June 27 in the top of third inning against the St. Louis Cardinals.

In both cases, as shown in videos posted to X, the first-pitch slider went into the dirt.

According to The New York Times, data from SportRadar shows that Ortiz has thrown first-pitch strikes 63.1 percent of the time this season.

The ESPN report said an alert about Ortiz indicated there was unusual betting activity in Ohio, New York, and New Jersey on those specific pitches.

Do you ever gamble on sports?

According to the Akron Beacon Journal, alerts can be triggered by unusually high betting in specific instances. These are called “microbets.”

The investigation will seek to determine whether this was a coincidence or whether Ortiz planned to throw those specific pitches.

Chris Antonetti, Cleveland’s president of baseball operations, said Ortiz is banned from team facilities but can be contacted by the Guardians team, according to ESPN.

“We learned very little last night but knew we needed to get someone here today to start today’s game, and that really was our focus,” Antonetti said. “A lot has come out today, and that’s far more information than we have.”

He added, “Our focus is we’ll let the investigative process play out. To the extent Major League Baseball or anyone needs our support in that, we will obviously cooperate. But beyond that, there’s really not much we can do.”

Manager Stephen Vogt said the team was briefed.

“Honestly, when I got the news yesterday, I didn’t know how to feel,” Vogt said.

“There’s so much unknowns with this, but you know what? Every team goes through adversity, maybe different kinds, but this is a resilient group. I’ve been through situations similar to this before in my career as a player, and what would I have wanted to hear? How would I want the manager to have reacted, and that’s what I’m trying to do,” he said.

“We don’t know really anything that’s going on, so we can’t control that,” he said, according to the Times.

Last year, MLB issued a lifetime ban against San Diego Padres infielder Tucupita Marcano after making more than 400 bets on baseball, ESPN reported.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Conversation