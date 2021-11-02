Ex-NFL Player Says Kap Is Critical Threat to Black Americans: 'He Has an Evil, anti-American Spirit'

In his new Netflix special, radical leftist Colin Kaepernick compared the NFL combine to slavery. On Monday, another former NFL player called out Kaepernick’s insanity.

A clip from the former San Francisco 49ers’ quarterback’s special, “Colin in Black and White,” depicts NFL players in chains as team representatives evaluate them.

“Before they put you on the field, teams poke, prod, and examine you, searching for any defect that might affect your performance,” Kaepernick said. “No boundary respected, no dignity left intact.”

Colin Kaepernick compares the NFL combine, which allows all players of all races a voluntary chance to become multi-millionaires, to slavery. Anyone still defending this imbecile lacks a functional brain. pic.twitter.com/rMaKi7c6xh — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 30, 2021



Kaepernick’s point is utterly ridiculous. The reason teams evaluate players at a combine the players chose to attend is so that they can determine whether they should pay the players millions of dollars to play football. Nothing about that is similar is to slavery.

Jack Brewer, who enjoyed an NFL career of his own as a safety for a handful of teams in the first decade of the century, told Fox News that Kaepernick’s lies are dangerous to minority children.

“This new Colin Kaepernick doctrine that’s penetrating the minds and hearts of so many of our underserved black kids across America is the single largest threat to black men in the United States of America,” Brewer said in an interview Monday.

“Because right now, folks are thinking that they’re victims and they’re living in the most prosperous, the most opportunity of any country in the world…”

Brewer said as a black man who cares deeply about black children, he feels particularly hurt by Kaepernick’s victim act.

“Think about the movement that this guy started, the opportunity that he had that he could actually come and promote positivity to young black men,” he said.

“Telling them how great this country is. He doesn’t have that spirit in him. He has an evil, anti-American spirit and it’s sick and disgusting.”

Brewer is absolutely correct about Kaepernick. As a player who went through the NFL combine himself, Brewer knows it is nothing like slavery.

The NFL offers an opportunity for players to earn millions of dollars to play a game they love regardless of their race. That’s basically the complete opposite of slavery.

If Kaepernick took two seconds to really think about what he was saying, he would also realize his comparison is ludicrous. Instead, he wants to profit from lies and a fake victimhood mentality.

As Brewer points out, these lies harm more people than just Kaepernick himself. They help promote feelings of helplessness and even anger among young minorities, which is why Brewer said they should not be spread on large platforms like Netflix.

“That even Netflix, someone that big and popular, would even put something out like that to penetrate the mind of these kids should be illegal,” he said.

Kaepernick claims he wants to make a positive change for America, but he continually lies and demonizes American ideals as inherently racist. It’s no wonder no NFL team wants to be associated with him.

