Ex-NFL Star Antonio Brown Wanted for Attempted Murder

Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown is now a wanted man, facing a charge of attempted murder.

According to The Washington Post, a warrant for Brown’s arrest was issued Wednesday in connection with a May shooting in Miami.

The warrant said police were told by a witness that Brown had been involved in a fight.

Miami detectives obtained video that appeared to show Brown hitting someone, igniting a melee.

Video also seemingly showed Brown take a gun from a security guard, per the arrest warrant.

The Post reported that according to the warrant, video showed Brown running in the direction of the man who was punched.

Cellphone video recorded two gunshots, the warrant said, and showed the victim ducking as Brown approached.

Although witnesses said Brown fired a gun, police said when he was searched, he did not have a weapon on him.

The warrant said that the man who was wounded in the neck identified Brown as the man who shot him.

Back in May, Brown posted his side of the story on X.

“Regarding the boxing event that happened last night. I was jumped by multiple individuals who tried to steal my jewelry and cause physical harm to me,” he wrote.

“Contrary to some video circulating, Police temporarily detained me until they received my side of the story and then released me. I WENT HOME THAT NIGHT AND WAS NOT ARRESTED. I will be talking to my legal council and attorneys on pressing charges on the individuals that jumped me.”

Brown was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2010, played briefly for the New England Patriots, and finished his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Although Brown was a star on the field, his off-field behavior was erratic at best.

The Post noted that Brown allegedly exposed himself to a woman in Dubai in 2022. Claims of domestic violence and failure to pay child support have also dogged him.

In May 2024, he said that he filed for bankruptcy.

