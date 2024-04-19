Caitlin Clark Blocks Former NFL Star Antonio Brown After Extremely Crude Posts

Former NFL star Antonio Brown spent part of his week posting insults, racial slurs and crude remarks about former Iowa point guard Caitlin Clark – earning him an apparent block from the women’s basketball sensation on social media.

The wideout-turned-troll shared a screenshot on the social media platform X that seemed to show Clark had decided to tune him out permanently.

WARNING: Some of the following social media posts contain racial slurs:

Cracker of the Day #CTESPN Blocked by Cousin It 💈 pic.twitter.com/niS6YA0845 — AB (@AB84) April 18, 2024

Brown, whose bizarre behavior in the last years of his career finally eclipsed his on-field talent, had referred to Clark as a “cracker” and made disparaging comments about her appearance and her relatively modest WNBA salary.

The 35-year-old also made several posts referencing her private parts.

He first commented about Clark online on Monday when he shared a post noting that she will earn a salary of $338,056 throughout her initial four years with the Indiana Fever, which selected her No. 1 overall Monday evening in the WNBA draft.

Former NFL star Will Compton commented that the salary is “not even practice squad money.”

The CTESPN Iowa account on X replied about Clark’s salary, “She might actually be able to buy a 2 bedroom house in a small town in Iowa by the end of this contract.”

$76535/2080 (40 hour work week x 52 weeks/year) = $36.79/hour She might actually be able to buy a 2 bedroom house in a small town in Iowa by the end of this contract https://t.co/f1v8Fyczy1 — CTESPN Iowa (@CTESPNiowa) April 16, 2024

Brown started a brand with that name, a combination of the acronym for chronic traumatic encephalopathy and the sports media giant ESPN.

The former Pittsburgh Steeler, New England Patriot and Tampa Bay Buccaneer apparently has embraced being labeled as a sufferer of concussion-induced CTE.

Some speculate Brown suffers from the degenerative brain disease, attributing it to a nasty 2016 hit he took from former Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict during an AFC wild-card playoff game.

Whether Brown suffers from CTE or not, he undoubtedly has become known for engaging in odd behavior in recent years — and his X account is ground zero for that.

Just take a look at what he had to say about Clark before and after she blocked him (this doesn’t include his extremely crude remarks about her):

Crackers Promo mid answer 😈 https://t.co/ND9zZFd1aX — AB (@AB84) April 17, 2024

She look like she bout to sign the Declaration of Independence #CTESPN https://t.co/VUXeLubf6K — AB (@AB84) April 18, 2024

Clark, whose historic NCAA tournament run made her a national star this year, at no point responded to him publicly.

When he received a backlash, Brown claimed he was merely trying to be funny and complained about cancel culture:

2024 the year we stop cancelling Bring back classic funny movies again Bring back comedy Uptight Karens everywhere Laugh and enjoy life #CTESPN — AB (@AB84) April 18, 2024

For what it’s worth, the erstwhile receiver routinely targets athletes from all backgrounds, ethnicities and sports.

He also has floated himself as a running mate for President Donald Trump and has taken shots at President Joe Biden.

Cracker & Nigga of the Day #CTESPN Trump x AB 2024 📈 pic.twitter.com/qna2T0WaVt — AB (@AB84) April 16, 2024

The retired football star is either suffering from some major personal issues or cashing in on the narrative his brain is compromised — trolling the world and selling “CTESPN” T-shirts along the way.

In either event, Clark had seemingly heard enough of him this week and blocked him. That decision was surely for the best.

She is just beginning her professional sports career, while Brown’s is long over.

