Ex-SNL Comedian Jim Breuer's Inspiring Message About God After Wife's Terminal Cancer Diagnosis

The last five years have been anything but normal for “Saturday Night Live” alumnus Jim Breuer. Throughout it all, he said his faith has never wavered.

On a July 8 episode of his show, “The Breuniverse Podcast,” Breuer recalled his wife being diagnosed with stage four cancer.

“The doctor says, ‘Nothing we can do. It’s everywhere,'” Breuer recalled according to The Blaze.

WARNING: The following media contains language some viewers may find disturbing.







At that moment, he said, seemingly everything changed for him.

“Your life as you know it, changes like that,” Breuer said. “Your whole life flashes.”

But in talking to a friend as he navigated the extremely difficult time, Breuer realized there was still one constant that would never change.

“I know you’re spiritual and you believe in God, and your wife is deep into the word of Jesus, and born-again, she found her faith many years ago,” he remembered the friend telling him.

Do you find Breuer's faith inspiring? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“How does that affect that now? Are you mad? Are you mad at God? Does that screw up your faith?”

Breuer said he had no hesitations in his answer.

“I said to be dead honest with you, not at all. If anything, I’m not mad at what I will not have. I’m not mad of what’s being taken away.

“I’m not mad about what I’m not gonna have anymore, but I am so damn blessed for what I had, and what I still have.”

Breuer said his friend responded to this powerful testament of faith by simply saying, “Woah.”

This response is exactly how Christians are called to react when tragedy strikes. It would be easy to turn against God and blame Him for the problems in this world, but the temptation to do so is from Satan himself.

We live in a broken world, and while we do not have all the answers, we as Christians know the pain and suffering are not of the Lord. There will come a day when these trials are no more, and we can live in eternity with Him.

However, that does not make the trials we face on this Earth any less real or painful. When tragedy does strike, Christians have a choice about how they respond.

“You can either turn your back and be mad or you can look at it as, ‘Wow! I didn’t realize how beautiful life is and was when it’s right in front of you,'” Breuer said.

“Start looking at the beauty right in front of you with yourself. I’ll never be mad at God. I cannot believe the beauty that surrounds me, I can’t believe the beauty that is given to me.”

This is a perfect example of living life with eyes on the greater purpose. Breuer understands the blessing God has given him on Earth, and he also understands this world is not his permanent home.

At the end of the podcast, Breuer revealed his wife has lived five years since being diagnosed with terminal cancer.

“So anyone out there that’s dealt the card of ‘your days are numbered,’ do yourself a favor – don’t give up, don’t give up,” Breuer said.

Even when the day comes that God decides to bring Breuer’s wife home to heaven, he understands it will not be the end. Instead, it will represent the beginning of her eternal life in heaven, where the pain and suffering of this world will be no more.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.