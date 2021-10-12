Exclusive Photos: Fast-Spreading Fire Rages Near Historic Reagan Ranch

A large wildfire has grown near former President Ronald Reagan’s Rancho del Cielo in Santa Barbara, California, with overnight pictures depicting a dangerous situation for area residents.

The fire, called the Alisal Fire, was photographed by Andrew Coffin from Young America’s Foundation near the Reagan ranch.

All ranch systems have been tested and stand ready, according to Coffin, as the fire nears the home of the well-known ranch.

Photos revealed the raging fire over the mountain landscape near sunset Monday evening.

Night photos offered an eery look at the fast-growing fire moving across the wilderness of southern California.

As of 10 a.m. local time Tuesday, officials reported the fire burned about 6,000 acres and is currently projected to burn up to 7,500, according to the Santa Barbara Independent.

Though only minimal damage has been sustained so far, the current containment is at zero percent, according to the report.

An aerial video from Refugio Canyon also offers an additional look at the widespread fire.

Some areas have been evacuated, while nearby areas are on alert for potential upcoming evacuation.

Here’s a view of the #AlisalFire from Refugio Canyon. Video by Erick Madrid. pic.twitter.com/rO5OrZHWCH — Santa Barbara Independent (@SBIndyNews) October 12, 2021

The first began around 2:30 p.m. local time Monday according to local interagency information.

The view of the #AlisalFire from the Reagan Ranch courtesy of Fleming Bertelsen. pic.twitter.com/60WRUqg0er — Los Padres NF (@LosPadresNF) October 12, 2021

Highway 101 remains closed in the area.

Highway 101 is closed through the Gaviota area between Highway 1 and Winchester Canyon Road as the #AlisalFire burns toward the ocean. Updates here –> https://t.co/1s4Xy3yry9 pic.twitter.com/T8dc2J5sFn — KSBY (@KSBY) October 12, 2021

This is a developing story. Updates may be added.

