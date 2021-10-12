Share
News
Wildfire near Moore Ranch on Oct. 12.
Wildfire near Moore Ranch on Oct. 12. (Andrew Coffin / Young America's Foundation)

Exclusive Photos: Fast-Spreading Fire Rages Near Historic Reagan Ranch

 By Dillon Burroughs  October 12, 2021 at 11:39am
A large wildfire has grown near former President Ronald Reagan’s Rancho del Cielo in Santa Barbara, California, with overnight pictures depicting a dangerous situation for area residents.

The fire, called the Alisal Fire, was photographed by Andrew Coffin from Young America’s Foundation near the Reagan ranch.

All ranch systems have been tested and stand ready, according to Coffin, as the fire nears the home of the well-known ranch.

(Andrew Coffin / Young America’s Foundation)

Photos revealed the raging fire over the mountain landscape near sunset Monday evening.

(Andrew Coffin / Young America’s Foundation)

Night photos offered an eery look at the fast-growing fire moving across the wilderness of southern California.

(Andrew Coffin / Young America’s Foundation)

As of 10 a.m. local time Tuesday, officials reported the fire burned about 6,000 acres and is currently projected to burn up to 7,500, according to the Santa Barbara Independent.

Should California declare a state of emergency over wildfires?

Though only minimal damage has been sustained so far, the current containment is at zero percent, according to the report.

An aerial video from Refugio Canyon also offers an additional look at the widespread fire.

Some areas have been evacuated, while nearby areas are on alert for potential upcoming evacuation.

The first began around 2:30 p.m. local time Monday according to local interagency information.

Highway 101 remains closed in the area.

This is a developing story. Updates may be added. 

Dillon Burroughs
Breaking News/Media Reporter
Dillon Burroughs reports on breaking news for The Western Journal and is the author or co-author of numerous books.
Dillon Burroughs reports on breaking news for The Western Journal and is the author or co-author of numerous books. An accomplished endurance athlete, Burroughs has also completed numerous ultramarathons. He lives in Tennessee with his wife and three children.




