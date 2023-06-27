Share
News
"Wheel of Fortune" host Pat Sajak and sidekick Vanna White walk onstage as they are inducted into the National Association of Broadcasters' Broadcasting Hall of Fame at Encore Las Vegas on April 9, 2018.
"Wheel of Fortune" host Pat Sajak and hostess Vanna White walk onstage as they are inducted into the National Association of Broadcasters' Broadcasting Hall of Fame at Encore Las Vegas on April 9, 2018. (Ethan Miller / Getty Images)

Executives Pick Big-Name Replacement for Pat Sajak on 'Wheel of Fortune'

 By Johnathan Jones  June 27, 2023 at 11:48am
Share

Ryan Seacrest will take over as the host of “Wheel of Fortune” after Pat Sajak retires in the coming year, multiple outlets reported and the new host confirmed Tuesday.

Sajak announced this month that the show’s next season — its 41st — will be his last, which led to speculation as to whether anyone had shoes big enough to fill the role.

The New York Times first reported Tuesday morning that Sony Pictures Television executives will move ahead with “Wheel of Fortune” with Seacrest at the helm.

The TV mainstay will begin hosting the show in 2024, NBC News confirmed, adding that Sony had inked Seacrest to a “multi-year agreement.”

Trending:
Democratic Lawmaker Arrested for What He Allegedly Did to a Trump Supporter's Car

Seacrest, 48, made a name for himself hosting programs such as “American Idol,” “On Air with Ryan Seacrest,” “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” and “Live with Kelly and Ryan.”

“I’m truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak,” he said in a statement Tuesday.

“I can say, along with the rest of America, that it’s been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them,” the new “Wheel” host added, referring to longtime letter-turner Vanna White.

Is Ryan Seacrest a good choice to replace Pat Sajak?

Seacrest included a message to Sajak, saying, “Pat, I love the way you’ve always celebrated the contestants and made viewers at home feel at ease. I look forward to learning everything I can from you during this transition.”

He also included a personal anecdote.

“Many people probably don’t know this but one of my first jobs was hosting a little game show called ‘Click’ for Merv Griffin 25 years ago so this is truly a full circle moment for me and I’m grateful to Sony for the opportunity,” Seacrest said.

The new “Wheel” host concluded, “I can’t wait to continue the tradition of spinning the wheel and working alongside the great Vanna White.”

Related:
'Apocalypse Now' Actor Dead at 86

Sajak announced June 12 that the coming season of “Wheel” would be his last.

“Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last,” he said on Twitter.

“It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!)”

“Wheel” was launched in 1975 by producer Merv Griffin and featured Chuck Woolery as its first host.

Sajak took over in 1981.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor, and producer in radio, television and digital media.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.




Executives Pick Big-Name Replacement for Pat Sajak on 'Wheel of Fortune'
Brittney Griner Complains About Not Being Allowed to Fly Private, Doesn't Get Much Sympathy
Former Navy SEAL Officer Announces He's Gunning for Vulnerable Dem Senate Seat, Immediately Nets Key Endorsement
Fox News Gets Rid of Any Last Reminder of Tucker in 'Shockingly Callous' Move
Rob Schneider Deals Biden a Brutal Blow with His Presidential Endorsement: 'It's My Honor'
See more...

Conversation