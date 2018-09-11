SECTIONS
US News Weather
Print

Experts Warn Hurricane Florence Could Be the Worst Storm to Ever Hit the Region

A radar image of Hurricane Florence, which is expected to make landfall Thursday along the southeast coast of the U.S.NOAA imageA radar image of Hurricane Florence, which is expected to make landfall later this week along the southeast coast of the U.S. (NOAA image)

By Jack Davis
at 11:22am
Print

Hurricane Florence could rewrite the record books for damage once it hits the southeast coast of the U.S. later this week.

The hurricane, currently zeroing in on North or South Carolina on Thursday could “produce life-threatening, catastrophic flash flooding & significant river flooding over portions of the Carolinas and Mid-Atlantic states from late this week into early next week,” the National Hurricane Center warned Tuesday.

The center also tweeted a warning about “a life-threatening storm surge along the coastlines of South Carolina, North Carolina & Virginia” as well as “damaging hurricane-force winds along parts of the coasts of South & North Carolina.” Those winds could impact inland areas of the Carolinas and Virginia as well, the NHC warned on Twitter.

“There’s never been a storm like Florence. It was located farther north in the Atlantic than any other storm to ever hit the Carolinas, so what we’re forecasting is unprecedented. Also, most storms coming into the Carolinas tend to move northward, and this storm looks like it’s going to stall over the region and potentially bring tremendous, life-threatening flooding,” said Marshall Moss, vice president of forecasting and graphics operations for AccuWeather.

TRENDING: ‘Ex-Muslim’ Customers Thrown Out of Starbucks

Although the storm’s top winds dipped from 140 mph to 130 mph on Tuesday morning, experts said that they expect the storm will recover its punch, The Washington Post reported.

In fact, Dennis Feltgen, a spokesperson for the National Hurricane Center, said that reaching Category 5 is “certainly a possibility.”

Flooding due to Florence could be widespread because the Mid-Atlantic region is already well above its season average for rainfall, leaving the ground unable to absorb the tremendous amount of rain that could be dumped on the region by the new storm.

If Florence hits the Carolinas as a Category 4 storm, it will only be the third to do so in recorded history.

Do you live in an area that could be affected by this storm?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

That worries Chip Konrad, director of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Southeast Regional Climate Center and an assistant professor of geography at the University of North Carolina. He said that inland areas not accustomed to high winds could receive the most damage.

Florence “has the potential to be the most destructive hurricane we’ve had in modern history for this region,” he said, The Atlantic reported.

Konrad said current conditions could mean that after Florence hits, high-pressure air bands to the north and east will hold it in place.

If that happens, areas of Virginia an the Carolinas that get up to 50 inches of rain a year could get 32 inches within a couple of days.

RELATED: Florence Approaches Cat 5: Rain up to 30 Inches, Storm Surge up to 12 Feet

From Virginia to South Carolina, various levels of governments have ordered what amounts to more than a million people to evacuate from the storm’s path, CBS reported.

The Category 4 storms to hit the Carolinas included Hurricane Hazel in 1954 and Hurricane Hugo in 1989.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Jack Davis

Leggett, North Carolina, Mayorn Gary Skelton and his wife, Jackie, were found murdered in their home last week.CBS 17 screen shot

3 Arrested After Mayor and His Wife Found Murdered in Home

Chris Agee

Betty Ong, left, and Madeline Sweeney were flight attendants on the first American Airlines plane to crash into the World Trade Center on 9/11.911Families.org; Wikipedia

Flight 11 Attendants Became Unsung 9/11 Heroes with Their Calls from the Plane

Chris Agee

Dianne Feinstein; Gavin Newsom

Two of California’s Most Prominent Democrats Have Momentum Working Against Them in Tight Elections

Randy DeSoto

Fox News / Twitter screen shot

Owens: Democrats Bringing Obama Back Out of Fear Over Trump’s Success with Black Community

Jack Davis

The White House in Washington, D.C.Orhan Cam / Shutterstock

White House Staffers Reportedly Narrow Down Op-Ed Suspects List to a Few People

Jack Davis

U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse, Republican of Nebraska, speaks during the annual Conservative Political Action Conference 2016 at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, outside Washington, March 3, 2016.Saul Loeb / AFP / Getty Images

GOP Senator Claims He ‘Regularly Considers’ Leaving Republican Party

Savannah Pointer

Tyler Merritt, an Army veteran and owner of Nine Line Apparel

‘Just Stand’: Army Vet Rolls Out New Anti-Nike Clothing Line

The Western Journal

Stormy DanielsA Katz / Shutterstock

Company Offers To Rescind Stormy Daniels’ Hush-Money Agreement, Drops Plans for Threatened Lawsuit

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.