SECTIONS
World News
Print

Damascus Rocked by Late Night Military Strike

DamascusStringer / AFP / Getty ImagesA picture taken on April 28, 2018 shows smoke rising from buildings in Yarmuk, a Palestinian refugee camp on the edge of Damascus, during regime shelling targeting Islamic State (IS) group positions in the southern district of the capital. - In 2015, IS overran most of Yarmuk, and the small numbers of other rebels and jihadists, including from Al-Qaeda's former affiliate, that had a presence there agreed to withdraw just a few weeks ago. (Photo by Stringer / AFP / Getty Images)

By The Western Journal
at 4:03pm
Print

A string of powerful blasts from the direction of a military airport in Damascus lit up the skies and shook the capital city in the early morning hours on Sunday, residents and state TV reported.

The explosions were seen and heard coming from the direction of the Mezzeh airport, southwest of the capital.

The airport has been targeted in a number of airstrikes in recent years that the government has blamed on Israel.

The state-run Al-Ikhbariya TV station showed what appeared to be hand-held footage shot by residents of the capital capturing a string of bright explosions lighting up the night sky.

The TV station reported, citing an unnamed military source, that the explosions did not come from inside the airport but from a nearby munitions depot.

TRENDING: NY Governor Calls ICE Agents ‘Thugs,’ Gets Reality Check from Former ICE Director

The station said an electrical short circuit was to blame, and reported that emergency services were at the scene.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group said the explosions came from inside the Mezzeh air base.

It said they were likely caused by an Israeli missile strike.

Israel rarely acknowledges strikes inside Syria.

However, it has said it would use military action to prevent weapons transfers to its enemies.

Israel is alarmed by the the expansion of operations by Iran and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah to support President Bashar Assad in Syria’s seven-year-long civil war.

The blasts come at a tense moment, as Syrian government forces prepare to attack the last refuge of the opposition in the northwest of the country.

The U.S. is warning Damascus against using chemical weapons in the battle.

RELATED: Russia Announces Massive War Games, Biggest in 4 Decades

Damascus alleges that the U.S. is preparing to falsify a chemical attack to justify military operations on Syria.

The U.S., France, and the U.K. struck military installations around Damascus in April this year after a chlorine gas attack against rebels under siege outside the capital.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

The Western Journal

Deadly bus crash in New MexicoP West Region / Twitter

Head-On Crash Between Bus and Semi Truck Kills at Least 7

Evie Fordham

The Rangeview Mobile Home Park in East Anchorage.

17 Voter Registrations Tracked to the Same Mobile Home in Tight Primary Race

Jack Davis

DACA protest outside White HouseBakdc / Shutterstock

Federal Judge Deals Major Blow to DACA, Sets Stage for Likely Supreme Court Showdown

Chris Agee

Donald Trump and the CNN logoYouTube screenshot/WikiMedia

CNN Releases Official Statement Attacking Trump — ‘Make No Mistake, Mr. President’

Savannah Pointer

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, speaks during a town hall-style campaign stop Wednesday in Amarillo.

Watch: Ted Cruz Shuts Down Anti-Gun Heckler with Clever Comparison

Henry Rodgers

Sen. John McCain speaks at the 2016 Arizona Manufacturing Summit at the Arizona Biltmore in Phoenix, Arizona.Gage Skidmore / Wikimedia Commons

Here’s What it Really Means for John McCain To Lie in State at the Capitol

Steven Beyer

Google

Biblical Mystery Solved: Archaeologists Unearth Site of Jesus’ First Miracle

Fred Lucas

President Donald Trump makes his way to board Air Force One before departing from Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on Thursday.Mandel Ngan / AFP / Getty Images

4 Key Points Nobody’s Addressing About Trump’s Federal Pay Decision

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.