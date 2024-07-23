Share
News

Explosive Report: Biden Suffered Major Medical Emergency Just Before He Disappeared from Public

 By Michael Austin  July 23, 2024 at 10:47am
Share

Multiple reports citing anonymous personnel close to the matter claim Biden may be facing serious medical issues.

The president has noticeably been absent from the spotlight since his team announced he was diagnosed with COVID-19 Wednesday.

An official White House statement from Biden’s doctor said the president experienced “upper respiratory symptoms, to include rhinorhea (runny nose) and non-productive cough, with general mailaise.”

Since then, the president had not been seen or heard from until he reportedly called into Kamala Harris’s campaign headquarters Monday.

Many found it odd that even when the president chose to suspend his 2024 reelection campaign, Biden did not appear via news conference or video address.

Trending:
Top Democratic Operatives Were Working Against Biden Earlier Than Previously Thought, Used Debate as a 'Set-Up': Report

Rather, Biden merely posted a brief statement on his X account.

Speculation over Biden’s health mounted, culminating in multiple unconfirmed reports Tuesday that Biden suffered a serious “medical emergency.”

Also adding to the speculation is a quote from the president’s brother, Frank Biden who recently made a comment that many interpreted as a remark about his brother’s poor health.

“Selfishly, I will have him back to enjoy whatever time we have left,” Frank Biden told CBS News.

Should Biden resign from office?

Investigative journalist Jordan Schachtel reported Tuesday that various law enforcement sources attached to Biden’s detail claim there was more to the story than the president merely presenting mild COVID-19 symptoms.

According to the sources, the president experienced a sudden “medical emergency.”

“Far from a case of the sniffles, this was sent out on encrypted police airwaves as if something akin to a five-alarm fire had broken out,” Schachtel reported.

Schachtel’s sources reportedly claimed law enforcement officials were called in to help transport the president’s motorcade to the Las Vegas-based University Medical Center (UMC).

A local NBC news outlet KSNV seemingly confirmed this part of the story, noting Wednesday that UMC was “on standby after being alerted about a possible medical issue with President Joe Biden.”

Related:
Top Democratic Operatives Were Working Against Biden Earlier Than Previously Thought, Used Debate as a 'Set-Up': Report

But according to Schechtel, those plans changed.

Biden’s team instead chose to fly him out of town “as fast and as safe as humanly possible.”

The U.K. Daily Mail’s White House correspondent Emily Goodin confirmed the trip was a quick one, reporting via X that Air Force One “flew so fast the plane shook.”

Goodin posted pictures and a video along with the post, presumably of the president exiting the craft upon arrival.

Red State reporter Jenifer Van Laar later reported that journalists at Red State confirmed the story via their own sources.

Van Laar further claimed one source said Biden is believed to have suffered from stroke-like symptoms.

These reports remain unconfirmed”

“Reporters at @RedState have also confirmed this story with [Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department] sources,” Van Laar wrote. “An additional source (not a medical person) in a position to know tells me that Biden had stroke-like symptoms (but did not elaborate as to what those were), but when the doc traveling w/Biden determined it wasn’t a ‘full stroke’ they could treat on AF1 en route to Andrews, the motorcade diverted to the airport.

“According to this source, it’s believed Biden had a transient ischemic attack (TIA).”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Michael Austin
Manager of Writing and Reporting
Michael wrote for a number of entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter. He now manages the writing and reporting teams, overseeing the production of commentary, news and original reporting content.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, Michael volunteered as a social media influencer for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, he went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter.

Since then, Michael has been promoted to the role of Manager of Writing and Reporting. His responsibilities now include managing and directing the production of commentary, news and original reporting content.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Culture, Faith, Politics, Education, Entertainment




Explosive Report: Biden Suffered Major Medical Emergency Just Before He Disappeared from Public
Biden Alive According to Campaign - Scratchy Voice Recording but No Pictures Released
Cheatle Nailed: 'That's the Most Shocking Thing I've Heard Today' Says GOP Rep
Watch: Even Dem Rep. Khanna Nailed Cheatle - Possibly Most Effective Question of Entire Hearing
Biden Camp Calls President's Brother 'an Alcoholic' After He Disputes Official Dropout Story
See more...

Conversation