Explosive Report: Biden Suffered Major Medical Emergency Just Before He Disappeared from Public

Multiple reports citing anonymous personnel close to the matter claim Biden may be facing serious medical issues.

The president has noticeably been absent from the spotlight since his team announced he was diagnosed with COVID-19 Wednesday.

An official White House statement from Biden’s doctor said the president experienced “upper respiratory symptoms, to include rhinorhea (runny nose) and non-productive cough, with general mailaise.”

Since then, the president had not been seen or heard from until he reportedly called into Kamala Harris’s campaign headquarters Monday.

Many found it odd that even when the president chose to suspend his 2024 reelection campaign, Biden did not appear via news conference or video address.

Rather, Biden merely posted a brief statement on his X account.

Speculation over Biden’s health mounted, culminating in multiple unconfirmed reports Tuesday that Biden suffered a serious “medical emergency.”

Also adding to the speculation is a quote from the president’s brother, Frank Biden who recently made a comment that many interpreted as a remark about his brother’s poor health.

“Selfishly, I will have him back to enjoy whatever time we have left,” Frank Biden told CBS News.

Investigative journalist Jordan Schachtel reported Tuesday that various law enforcement sources attached to Biden’s detail claim there was more to the story than the president merely presenting mild COVID-19 symptoms.

According to the sources, the president experienced a sudden “medical emergency.”

“Far from a case of the sniffles, this was sent out on encrypted police airwaves as if something akin to a five-alarm fire had broken out,” Schachtel reported.

Schachtel’s sources reportedly claimed law enforcement officials were called in to help transport the president’s motorcade to the Las Vegas-based University Medical Center (UMC).

A local NBC news outlet KSNV seemingly confirmed this part of the story, noting Wednesday that UMC was “on standby after being alerted about a possible medical issue with President Joe Biden.”

But according to Schechtel, those plans changed.

Biden’s team instead chose to fly him out of town “as fast and as safe as humanly possible.”

The U.K. Daily Mail’s White House correspondent Emily Goodin confirmed the trip was a quick one, reporting via X that Air Force One “flew so fast the plane shook.”

Goodin posted pictures and a video along with the post, presumably of the president exiting the craft upon arrival.

POTUS arrives in Dover. “I’m doing well,” he said. Flight time from Vegas was 3 hour 48 minutes. AF1 flew so fast the plane shook pic.twitter.com/Gpx2m1vX8O — Emily Goodin (@Emilylgoodin) July 18, 2024

Red State reporter Jenifer Van Laar later reported that journalists at Red State confirmed the story via their own sources.

Van Laar further claimed one source said Biden is believed to have suffered from stroke-like symptoms.

These reports remain unconfirmed”

Reporters at @RedState have also confirmed this story with @LVMPD sources. An additional source (not a medical person) in a position to know tells me that Biden had stroke-like symptoms (but did not elaborate as to what those were), but when the doc traveling w/Biden determined… https://t.co/gSSWYMQUq1 — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) July 23, 2024

“Reporters at @RedState have also confirmed this story with [Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department] sources,” Van Laar wrote. “An additional source (not a medical person) in a position to know tells me that Biden had stroke-like symptoms (but did not elaborate as to what those were), but when the doc traveling w/Biden determined it wasn’t a ‘full stroke’ they could treat on AF1 en route to Andrews, the motorcade diverted to the airport.

“According to this source, it’s believed Biden had a transient ischemic attack (TIA).”

