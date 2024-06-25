'Extremely Dangerous' Suspect Captured After 5 People Are Found Dead in Las Vegas

Five people were found shot to death in Las Vegas on Monday night in an incident that also left a teenager fighting for her life.

Police issued a warning to the community to be on the lookout for Eric Adams, who was termed “extremely dangerous” and a suspect in the shootings, and they said late Tuesday morning that Adams had been located, according to KLAS-TV.

KTNV-TV reported the man had been arrested.

BREAKING: Police arrest man wanted for shooting spree that left five people dead, 13-year-old critically injured in North Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/T9uTSSfDz7 — KTNV | Channel 13 News Las Vegas (@KTNV) June 25, 2024

No details of how Adams was brought into custody were released.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal quoted police as saying Adams “has been located and is no longer a threat to the community.”

Various sources reported Adams’ age as either 47 or 57.

According to KLAS, police responded to an apartment building at about 10 p.m. Monday.

There, in a third-floor apartment, they found a woman in her 40s who had been shot to death and a woman in her 50s who was killed in the same manner.

Officers also found a 13-year-old girl in the apartment who had been seriously wounded.

She was hospitalized in critical condition.

In an apartment one floor below, police found three more victims.

They said two women in their mid-20s and one man in his early 20s had been shot to death.

As of Tuesday afternoon, police had not commented about what they believe took place at the apartments or provided a possible motive for the shootings.

They also had not identified the victims or said if they had a connection to Adams.

Prior to Adams’ arrest, police issued an alert to the community in hopes of locating him but warned people not to approach him.

The Associated Press reported that the shootings were considered by police to be an “isolated incident” and no threat to the public existed.

A suspect is in custody after an officer-involved shooting in the northwest part of the valley. Channel 13’s @isareports is tracking the latest.https://t.co/kN7kDwicgY pic.twitter.com/Pcw6yzGa8l — KTNV | Channel 13 News Las Vegas (@KTNV) June 25, 2024

KLAS-TV reported there was an officer-involved shooting on Tuesday, but it was not revealed as of Tuesday afternoon whether that was connected with Adams.

