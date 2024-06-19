Watch: Transgender Murder Suspect Accused of Killing 2 Located After Manhunt
A transgender double-murder suspect was captured Wednesday after an hours-long manhunt that began the evening before.
Collin Troy Bailey, 28, was seen with his hands in the air, surrendering to a squad of heavily armed officers in a field in St. George, Utah, around 10:30 a.m, according to KSL.
Bailey had been sought in the shooting deaths of a man and a woman at a home in nearby Washington City, Utah, Tuesday night, according to the report.
Police had responded to a report of shots being fired at the victims’ home around 7 p.m. KUTV-TV reported.
They said evidence at the scene linked Bailey to the crime and prompted a homicide investigation, but police did not give details of what they found.
“It was not clear if Bailey lived at the home, or the nature of the relationship with the victims,” the outlet reported.
The Daily Mail quoted public records as indicating the address where the victims were shot is listed as Bailey’s home address.
“Also living there are Gail Bailey, 69, and her husband Joseph, 70, who appear to be Bailey’s parents, though police are yet to confirm they were the victims,” the outlet reported.
Police put out a shelter-in-place order in the community that night and circulated information about Bailey, who was apparently the sole suspect.
Bailey was described as being white, 5’10” tall, 130 pounds with brown hair. Police said he is a transgender individual, transitioning from male to female, who goes by the name Mia.
They warned he should be considered armed and dangerous.
BREAKING: Suspect in Washington City double homicide captured, taken into custody after search.
FULL STORY: https://t.co/A85e3NmGmM pic.twitter.com/Mxjk1XqMTb
— KUTV2news (@KUTV2News) June 19, 2024
“Police noted Bailey wears wigs and is known to change hairstyles frequently,” KSTU-TV reported.
Police alerted the public that Bailey was believed to be driving a yellow 2014 Kia Sol with Utah license plates.
“Be vigilant, still keep your doors locked, be alert of your surroundings,” police had warned local residents during the active manhunt.
KSTU quoted Lt. Kory Klotz of the Washington City Police Department as saying the search went slowly at first, with officers hampered by darkness and heavy vegetation.
“Once residents woke up and began looking for the distinct yellow car, Klotz said officials were flooded with information and possible sightings,” the news outlet said.
Video of the capture showed Bailey standing in some weeds and brush, at first fidgeting awkwardly and later putting his hands in the air.
He then got to his knees and then lay face down as police cautiously approached and handcuffed him.
“We have some good news,” Officer Tiffany Mitchell of the St. George Police Department announced in a Facebook Live video.
“We have the suspect in custody. Everyone is safe. No one else was injured.”
She confirmed that the shelter-in-place order had been lifted.
