SECTIONS
Media Watch
Print

Facebook Has Secret Rank To Determine How Risky You May Be

By Chris Agee
at 9:26am
Print

As part of its overarching effort to stem the proliferation of fake news on the platform, Facebook executives have confirmed the company uses a clandestine algorithm to help assess the reliability of users.

Facebook sources say the new tool is designed to decrease the number of false reports and misinformation that other users are posting.

In an interview with The Washington Post, Facebook project manager Tessa Lyons explained the basic concept of the system, which rates users’ reputation on a scale of 0 to 1.

The algorithms used to attain this score are under wraps and have been in development for about a year, she said.

Lyons, who leads the effort to prevent the spread of false information on the social media network, said the company needed an approach other than reports received from other users.

TRENDING: Mike Huckabee Reveals He Has Been Targeted by Facebook – ‘They Will Rue the Day’

She said it was “not uncommon for people to tell us something is false simply because they disagree with the premise of a story or they’re intentionally trying to target a particular publisher,” adding that the reputation score is meant to provide a broader overview of a user’s perceived trustworthiness.

According to Lyons, this new tool is one of a multitude of Facebook users to create what it believes is an overall assessment of the relative risk posed by individual accounts.

In an interview with the U.K. Sun, she explained that the algorithm tracks users’ behaviors on the site, specifically “how people interact with articles” shared on the platform.

“For example, if someone previously gave us feedback that an article was false and the article was confirmed false by a fact-checker, then we might weight that person’s future false news feedback more than someone who indiscriminately provides false news feedback on lots of articles, including ones that end up being rated as true,” Lyons said.

Do you think this will be good way to fight fake news?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Instead of providing a precise portrait of profiles, she said the reputation score is meant to supplement other methods already in use or in development to fight fake news.

One Facebook source told the Sun that the Post got its central claim about the program wrong.

“The idea that we have a centralized ‘reputation’ score for people that use Facebook is just plain wrong and the headline in The Washington Post is misleading,” the spokesperson said. “What we’re actually doing: we developed a process to protect against people indiscriminately flagging news as fake and attempting to game the system.”

Lyons made it clear that the rating “isn’t meant to be an absolute indicator of a person’s credibility.”

While the news opened Facebook up to new criticism, one Harvard researcher said the company is in a catch-22 situation in attempting to assess the risk of its users.

RELATED: Mike Huckabee Reveals He Has Been Targeted by Facebook – ‘They Will Rue the Day’

Claire Wardle said the secretive nature of this rating “makes us uncomfortable” but is necessary.

She said, “the irony is that they can’t tell us how they are judging us — because if they do, the algorithms that they built will be gamed.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Randy DeSoto

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Essence; Michael Candelori/Shutterstock.com

April Ryan Demands Sarah Sanders Pay for Her Personal Body Guard

Jack Davis

Watch: Great White Shark Gets Dolphin Meal Snatched by Something Even Bigger

Dick Morris

Robert F Kennedy Department of Justice building entrance "The Place of Justice is a Hallowed Place" engraved in stone above the doorPamela Au / Shutterstock

Dick Morris: We Said It Before, Now It’s Proven – DOJ at Center of Dossier Conspiracy

Chuck Ross

Robert MuellerSaul Loeb / AFP / Getty Images

Mueller Claims Trump Aide Impeded FBI Investigation, Recommends 6 Months Lockup

Neetu Chandak

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo looks on during a bill signing event at John Jay College, May 1, 2018 in New York City. Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a bill ensuring domestic abusers are prohibited from possessing handguns and long guns in New York State. The bill also prohibits anyone with an outstanding warrant, felony or other serious offenses from receiving or renewing a firearm license.Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Cuomo Attempts To Take GOP Candidate’s 30-Second Ad Off Air

The Western Journal

An adviser to a Democratic legislative leader helped a liberal group put a picture of Russian President Vladimir Putin on brief display at the Colorado state capitol building near a spot reserved for a portrait of President Donald Trump.

Colorado Capitol Worker’s Trump Prank Ends in Stripped Credentials

Jack Davis

Asia Argento in a pair of sunglasses at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2018.Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Kering

Underage Sexual Assault Scandal Rocks #MeToo Icon

Neetu Chandak

Judge John Bates in suit and tie.

Judge Reverses Himself, Hands Trump Big DACA Win

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.