In remarks in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Tuesday, President Joe Biden expressed his frustration that the Democrats’ sweeping election reform package, the For the People Act, had not passed the Senate.

This dangerous bill, known as HR 1 or S 1, passed the House in March with zero GOP support.

But the bill faces a huge obstacle in the Senate: the filibuster, which requires 60 votes to overcome.

However, it would take only 51 votes to eliminate the filibuster. If all 50 Senate Democrats supported such a move, Vice President Kamala Harris would supply the necessary 51st vote.

With the filibuster out of the way, S 1 and any other bills with unanimous Democratic support could be passed.

There are two Democrats opposed to abolishing the filibuster: Sens. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Joe Manchin of West Virginia.

Additionally, Manchin does not support the For the People Act. He considers it “too broad and too partisan,” according to Fox News.

Biden told his audience on Tuesday, “I hear all the folks on TV saying why doesn’t Biden get this done?”

Answering his own question, he said, “Well, because Biden only has a majority of effectively four votes in the House and a tie in the Senate, with two members of the Senate who vote more with my Republican friends.”

Biden was operating at his usual level of veracity, which is to say he wasn’t telling the truth. A graph prepared by FiveThirtyEight shows that both Sinema and Manchin have voted with the president 100 percent of the time.

Fact check: Sinema and Manchin have both voted with Joe Biden 100% of the time so far.https://t.co/9Lgq5bxXPO — Alex (@Alex_Z_01) June 1, 2021

Where are PolitiFact and Media Matters on this story? Where’s Glenn Kessler from The Washington Post?

I’m sure that Democratic party leaders have exerted enormous pressure on Sinema and Manchin to fold on the filibuster. That includes the White House’s offer of a prestigious job to Manchin’s wife in March.

But to the senators’ credit, they haven’t wavered.

For the record, Biden told more than one untruth on Tuesday.

“According to the intelligence community, terrorism from white supremacy is the most lethal threat to the homeland today,” Biden told listeners. “Not ISIS, not al-Qaida, white supremacy.”

BIDEN: “According to the intelligence community, terrorism from white supremacy is the most lethal threat to the homeland today.” pic.twitter.com/Mm0KISuiyy — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 1, 2021

White supremacy is an evil ideology, but it is far from the most dangerous threat we face. China, Russia and the current border crisis all pose greater threats to our country than white supremacy.

But perhaps the greatest threat of all is the disingenuous Biden administration.

Readers?

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.