Share
Fact Check
Premium
Law enforcement officers attend to the scene of Wednesday's shooting involving federal law enforcement agents in Minneapolis.
Premium
Law enforcement officers attend to the scene of Wednesday's shooting involving federal law enforcement agents in Minneapolis. (Tom Baker / AP)

Fact Check: Did ICE Shoot a Fleeing Woman Through Her Side Window?

 By Bryan Chai  January 8, 2026 at 3:00am
Share

As the tragic and shocking news broke that a Minnesota woman was shot and killed by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents on Thursday, you may have noticed a consistent narrative emerge from the anti-Donald Trump left.

Here’s former President Barack Obama’s speechwriter, Jon Favreau:

“He shot her multiple times through the SIDE window and she turned AWAY from him,” Favreau claimed.

Read the Rest — Subscribe Now

You've reached the end of the free preview.
Join thousands who rely on us for trusted news.

Already a subscriber?

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




Fact Check: Did ICE Shoot a Fleeing Woman Through Her Side Window?
Disturbing Claims Against Kansas City Chiefs Star Surface on Social Media
Watch: Jon Stewart Just Nailed Mark Kelly Twice in 60 Seconds on 'Illegal Orders' Video
Venezuelan Motorcycle Militias Launch Door-to-Door Hunt for Trump Supporters
Fetterman Defends Trump Foreign Policy Wins as Fellow Democrats Throw a Fit: 'Removing Maduro Was Positive'
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation