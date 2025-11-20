Rep. Jasmine Crockett, right, got her facts confused while trying to tie a Trump administration cabinet member to convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. (Davidoff Studios / Getty Images; Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)
Fact Check: Is Jasmine Crockett Correct About a Trump Cabinet Member Taking Money from Epstein?
Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett wrongly accused Environmental Protection Agency head Lee Zeldin of receiving campaign donations from convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein when he was a member of Congress.
Crockett made the allegation from the House floor during a debate Tuesday on whether to censure Democratic Virgin Islands delegate Stacey Plaskett for texting with Epstein during a 2019 congressional hearing while former President Donald Trump’s attorney, Michael Cohen, was being questioned.
Plaskett denied wrongdoing, saying Epstein was a constituent of hers and she was merely seeking information from him to help her question Cohen during the hearing.
Read the Rest — Subscribe Now
You've reached the end of the free preview. Join thousands who rely on us for trusted news.
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.
Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law