In the days following the bombshell reports about the discovery of a laptop allegedly belonging to Hunter Biden that contained damaging files, some attempted to undermine the treasure trove of documents by claiming the very location where the computer surfaced was suspicious.

After all, the laptop was discovered at The Mac Shop, a Wilmington, Delaware, computer repair store that sits nearly 3,000 miles from Biden’s California home.

This fact quickly spread and was used to dismiss the serious nature of what the laptop reportedly contained.

Untrue Russian propaganda please explain why Hunter Biden who lives in California would fly 3000 miles to a shop in NY to have his laptop repaired — Danny Blanchflower (@D_Blanchflower) October 18, 2020

TRENDING: Watch: Amy Coney Barrett Flips Script, Uses RBG's Words To Silence Dems

I live in California. Does anyone know a good computer repair shop in Delaware? I’ve got a few laptops I’d like to drive over there for repairs. No problem if I have to leave them for three or four months. And please remind me that I put them there. I may forget. #HunterBiden — James “Wear a Mask and Stay Away From Me” Morrison (@JamesPMorrison) October 20, 2020

2/ Like does anyone believe that Biden’s son showed up at this Qanon guys computer repair shop with three laptops for data recovery, didn’t leave contact information and then never returned for the computers? the cover story is absurd. — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) October 17, 2020

Hunter Biden lives in California. Why would he drop off a random computer at a random store in Delaware? — Norris Tayloy (@NTayloy) October 14, 2020

While it’s true that Biden kept a multimillion-dollar house in California, it’s what lies just north of The Mac Shop that should really be concerning people.

The Beau Biden Foundation for the Protection of Children, a group that has listed Hunter Biden as a board member since at least 2016, has a mailing address that’s a short way up the road from the computer repair shop in Wilmington.

According to Google Maps, the drive between the two takes less than 15 minutes.

Do you think the laptop belonged to Hunter Biden? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (199 Votes) 0% (1 Votes)

RELATED: Hunter Biden Was on Payroll of Credit Card Company That Benefited from 2005 Bill Pushed by Dad

Unfortunately for Hunter Biden, this isn’t the only link that further ties him to the laptop.

Just west of the computer repair shop is one of the Delaware homes belonging to his father, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. Google Maps clocks this commute time between the Biden estate and The Mac Shop at a speedy 12 minutes.

Although Biden’s California abode could put him some 3,000 miles away from Delaware, the location of his dad’s home and the Beau Biden Foundation hint that he’s no stranger to Wilmington.

Unfortunately for Biden, other attempts to discredit the bombshell repair shop discovery appear to be falling apart as well.

Claims about the laptop being a Russian disinformation campaign have been denied by John Ratcliffe, the director of national intelligence, with reported backing from the FBI and Department of Justice.

While the full contents of the laptop have yet to be disclosed, amateur sleuthing has revealed that at least one official who previously dealt with child exploitation cases is now seemingly involved.

It’s unclear whether the American people will get a full look at the computer’s allegedly damning contents and any ties the material has to Joe Biden.

While the FBI will likely not be able to complete a thorough investigation before Election Day, voters deserve to know about the nature of the laptop and what was found on it before they head to the polls in November.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.