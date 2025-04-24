Fact Check: Did Pete Hegseth Have a Makeup Studio Installed in the Pentagon?

One thing that appears certain is that mainstream media outlets are trying to push Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth out of his job, and thereby weaken President Donald Trump’s administration overall.

The latest hit piece, this time by CBS News, based on multiple unnamed sources, was titled, “Hegseth orders makeup studio installed at Pentagon.”

“The price tag for the project was several thousand dollars, according to two of the sources, at a time when the administration is searching for cost-cutting measures,” CBS said.

The initial plan, calling for $40,000 in renovations, was scaled back, according to sources.

CBS at least noted that the changes were made to an existing green room located next to the Pentagon’s press briefing room, which is also used as a location for individual television interviews.

“The room previously had minimal furnishings — a table with chairs, a TV, photos of former defense secretaries and a mirror on the back of the door, one source said,” according to CBS. “The table was removed and a new chair and large mirror with makeup lighting was installed, another source said.”

Hegseth refuted the reporting, responding on social media platform X, “1) Totally fake story. No ‘orders’ and no ‘makeup’ — but whatever. 2) We should have installed tampon machines in every men’s bathroom at DoD instead — the leftist ‘news’ media would have loved that.”

1) Totally fake story. No “orders” and no “makeup” — but whatever. 2) We should have installed tampon machines in every men’s bathroom at DoD instead — the leftist “news” media would have loved that. https://t.co/7LypyVObXJ — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) April 23, 2025

The DOD Rapid Response account in X also responded to the story, posting a picture of the room in question, writing, “Does the fake news NOT have anything better to do?

“1. No lighted mirror. 2. It didn’t cost thousands. 3. The items that were added to the GREEN ROOM (not a makeup studio) came from existing inventory. This story is TRASH!”

Does the fake news NOT have anything better to do? 1. No lighted mirror.

2. It didn’t cost thousands.

3. The items that were added to the GREEN ROOM (not a makeup studio) came from existing inventory. This story is TRASH! https://t.co/hOrF5VNqcg pic.twitter.com/FQzXX4QgpW — DOD Rapid Response (@DODResponse) April 23, 2025

A DOD spokesperson told the New York Post that officials received an initial estimate of $10,000-$15,000 to modify the Green Room, but “did not pursue those options” and instead spent “a few hundred dollars to cut, stain, and install a wooden countertop in the room.”

“Most of the changes in the Green Room were recycled furniture modifications — a director’s style chair, mirror, and a makeup light — all of which were added from existing inventories. A countertop was added and constructed internally,” the spokesperson added.

So the CBS story about Hegseth ordering a make-up room to be installed that cost thousands of dollars appears to be false.

The CBS story comes on top of one published Sunday by The New York Times, based on four unnamed sources, conveying that Hegseth also started a Signal chat of his own, in addition to the controversial one he participated in last month that was hosted by national security advisor Mike Waltz.

The new report said Hegseth’s March 15 chat included about a dozen people from his inner circle, among them his wife Jennifer, his brother Phil, and lawyer Tim Parlatore.

According to the Times, the chat group also involved Hegseth’s chief of staff, Joe Kasper (who is leaving his position for another role in the Defense Department), as well as former senior advisers Dan Caldwell and Darin Selnick. Both Caldwell and Selnick were fired Friday for allegedly leaking unauthorized information.

Hegseth responded to the reporting Monday, saying, “What a big surprise that a few leakers get fired and suddenly a bunch of hit pieces come out from the same media that peddled the Russia hoax.”

🚨 Secretary Pete Hegseth just spent 90 seconds absolutely FILLETING the fake news media “What a big surprise! A few leakers get fired and a few hit pieces come out from the same media that peddled the Russia hoax!” “This is what the media does. They take anonymous sources from… pic.twitter.com/6TJRQEDyna — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 21, 2025

“This is what the media does,” he added. “They take anonymous sources from disgruntled former employees, and then they try to slash and burn people and ruin their reputations. Not gonna work with me, because we’re changing the Defense Department, putting the Pentagon back in the hands of warfighters.”

