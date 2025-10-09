Fact Check: Did Trump Refer to Puerto Rico as a 'Mexican City'?

When one speaks publicly as often as the president of the United States typically does, you’re bound to misspeak or make a verbal error from time to time. It inevitably happens.

(Of note, it happened a lot during the Joe Biden administration.)

However, while inevitable, those verbal miscues are often fodder for your political enemies. That’s just the nature of politics since the proliferation of social media.

Read the Rest — Subscribe Now You've reached the end of the free preview.

Join thousands who rely on us for trusted news.

Unlock Full Access

Already a subscriber? Sign in

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.