Fact Check: Was the Video of Jeffrey Epstein's Suicide Accidentally Published by the DOJ Actually Real?

It was, for many, an explosive bit of information accidentally released — and then buried — by the Department of Justice, apparently showing disgraced financier and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein trying to commit suicide.

But was it real?

Last Monday, the DOJ posted the 12-second video as part of a tranche of documents it released about the sordid details of the Epstein case. It was removed shortly afterward.

Read the Rest — Subscribe Now You've reached the end of the free preview.

Join thousands who rely on us for trusted news.

Unlock Full Access

Already a subscriber? Sign in

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.