Fact Check: She Went Viral for Allegedly Mocking UK Rape Gang Victims, But That's Absolutely Not What Happened

We’ve all been in a position where we’ve posted something on social media in the spur of the moment without knowing all the facts. This includes, on occasion, the man who owns the company.

This week, a British journalist and member of her local council went viral for supposedly mocking British rape gang victims in the wake of an inquiry report into how police in the United Kingdom responded.

To be fair, the video contains a lot of derisive laughter, and if you don’t listen to the content of it, or know much about the journalist in question, you might think that this woman was laughing at the victims themselves.

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