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Police vans parked in a row outside Brighton police station in East Sussex in southeast England on May 12, 2026.
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Police vans parked in a row outside Brighton police station in East Sussex in southeast England on May 12, 2026. (coldsnowstorm / Getty Images)

Fact Check: She Went Viral for Allegedly Mocking UK Rape Gang Victims, But That's Absolutely Not What Happened

 By C. Douglas Golden  June 20, 2026 at 6:35am
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We’ve all been in a position where we’ve posted something on social media in the spur of the moment without knowing all the facts. This includes, on occasion, the man who owns the company.

This week, a British journalist and member of her local council went viral for supposedly mocking British rape gang victims in the wake of an inquiry report into how police in the United Kingdom responded.

To be fair, the video contains a lot of derisive laughter, and if you don’t listen to the content of it, or know much about the journalist in question, you might think that this woman was laughing at the victims themselves.

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C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




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