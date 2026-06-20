Socialism Turned Cuba into a Magnet for Degenerates

Not only terrorists, but also criminals linked to sexual paraphilias have made revolutionary Cuba their operational base — like insects swarming over a fallen tree after the termites have had their fill.

From child prostitution to sexual degeneracy, socialism may well have transformed the island into the very haven for perverts envisioned by a young Bernie Sanders – who once dreamed of a world where children would run around naked, look at their genitals, and even touch them, in order to “liberate” them from potential future “sexual frustration.”

The Cuba of Castro’s “cultural Marxism” — in its attempt to break free from all the norms and traditions of the nation’s Christian past — ultimately gave the green light to the depravities of leftist militants, or evolved into a destination where degenerates felt they could travel to carry out their misdeeds. One need only look at notorious cases — some of them quite recent.

Mavys Álvarez Rego was 16 years old when the Argentine football icon Diego Armando Maradona was admitted to a clinic in Havana to undergo treatment for drug addiction. The athlete — an avowed fan of Ernesto “Che” Guevara and a friend of Fidel Castro — fell into a severe depression while in Cuba.

According to Álvarez Rego, she was introduced to Maradona by people within his inner circle in an effort to help him overcome this crisis. And thus began a “clandestine romance.” While with the athlete, she was induced to use cocaine and subjected to sexual violence.

Castro — who met with Maradona on more than one occasion during that period — approved of the relationship. During one of those meetings, the young woman recounted that the socialist leader draped an arm over her shoulder and asked the athlete how he had managed to meet such a beautiful girl. Diego gave him a reply, and the two men burst into laughter.

“He stole my innocence,” declared Álvarez Rego during a conference in Buenos Aires in 2021.

Starting that year — by then an adult living in the United States — she decided to tell her side of the story in interviews and press conferences. There, she revealed how the privileges afforded to the Argentine guest granted her access to hotels — at a time when such access was reserved exclusively for tourists — and even allowed her to travel outside the island.

In 2001, she traveled to Buenos Aires, where she underwent breast implant surgery. The authorization for her to leave Cuba while still a minor — in a country where even adults required strict permits to travel — reinforces the notion that Cuban authorities were fully aware of the relationship.

Álvarez Rego stated that this was a personal request made by Maradona to Fidel Castro, who subsequently signed the authorization allowing her to be taken out of Cuba — even without the knowledge of her parents, who, by law, would have been the only individuals empowered to grant such permission.

Following her public allegations, the Argentine justice system opened an investigation into human trafficking in 2021, targeting individuals close to Maradona. The case file was closed in 2022 but was reopened in 2024 following several appeals.

Former leftist politician Martiño Ramos flew from Cuba to Spain last week, having spent a period as a fugitive from justice.

Sentenced to 13 years in prison for raping a young girl during his time as a teacher, he fled Europe for Havana, where he enjoyed a public life as a photographer and rubbed shoulders with the local entertainment scene.

Ramos exploited his position as a music teacher at an educational institution to victimize a minor — starting when she was just 12 years old — whose vulnerable family situation made her an easy target.

The abuse continued over the course of several school years, going entirely unnoticed by those within the academic environment. Ramos, who supported feminist initiatives and public education, became a member of the United Left (Izquierda Unida) and participated in the inception of the En Marea project alongside political forces such as the radical party Podemos.

This April, a U.S. Department of Justice aircraft landed in Havana. It was not the “anticipated” American invasion that Díaz-Canel had foretold.

According to The New York Times, the aircraft was part of an FBI mission to recover an American child. Days earlier, a Utah court had issued a troubling federal alert: the minor had been taken out of the U.S. “by a trans mother and her partner in order to potentially subject him to gender transition surgery … before puberty.”

The kidnappers reportedly viewed Cuba as an attractive destination due to the advancement of gender ideology within the country’s legislation — from 2018 to the present day — and the historical tension between Havana and Washington, which hinders the effective extradition of revolutionary criminals.

Although, according to press reports, transition surgeries (first introduced in the 1980s) have been halted due to the national economic crisis, there is no doubt that a few dollars could sway wills — and scalpels — within a corrupt and destitute system.

The child’s biological parent — who had undergone gender reassignment surgery — along with, according to media reports, “another woman,” were arrested in Havana with the cooperation of local authorities, following a journey that took them through Canada and Mexico before they ultimately landed on the island.

The FBI highlighted that “the U.S. Department of State’s Diplomatic Security Service and the Office of Enforcement and Removal Operations of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Havana played a pivotal role in the rescue,” after regime authorities located the perpetrators and the minor on April 16.

When asked for comment for this article, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Utah stated that it had no further comments at this time, beyond the filed complaint and the press release.

In those documents, it is stated that the transgender couple allegedly deceived the child’s biological mother — describing the child as a “10-year-old biological male who identifies as female” — by claiming they were taking him on a camping trip to Canada, before heading to Mexico and fleeing to Cuba.

The rescue takes place against a backdrop of heightened tensions following the oil embargo and President Trump’s remarks regarding the need for change on the island. In early April, an FBI team arrived on the island to gather information concerning a shooting that occurred last February in Cuban waters, in which forces from the Ministry of the Interior (Minint) killed several U.S. citizens aboard a Florida-registered speedboat.

Could this unusual police cooperation perhaps be a gesture of goodwill, coming shortly after the regime confirmed that a meeting had taken place between government officials from both countries?

Yoe Suárez is The Washington Stand’s international affairs correspondent. He is an exiled journalist, writer, and producer who investigated in Havana about torture, political police, gangs, government black lists, and cybersurveillance. A graduate of Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona, he was a CBN correspondent, and has written for outlets like The Hill and Newsweek. He has appeared on Vox, Univision, and Deutsche Welle as an analyst on Cuba, security, and U.S. foreign policy.

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