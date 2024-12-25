It cannot be stressed enough that Christmas should be a celebration of Jesus Christ, first and foremost.

And it turns out that stressing that fact can be beneficial for young students, at least according to a 2020 report from the Public Discourse, which is a journal of the Witherspoon Institute.

Yes, the study is almost five years old now, but its findings should be timeless for anyone with a room temperature IQ.

The main topic this study wanted to tackle involved “achievement gaps” — that is, as the study put it, “the well-documented discrepancies between the scholastic achievements of African American and Latinos on the one hand and white students on the other.”

The study’s author, William Jeynes, further explained the crux of his findings: “My meta-analysis revealed that if an African American or Latino student was a person of faith and came from a two biological parent family, the achievement gap totally disappeared, even when adjusting for socioeconomic status.”

Well, would you look at that.

And here the left is telling us that race and status provide unconquerable barriers of entry to success without government-mandated DEI initiatives.

“This meta-analysis yielded results that will surprise many: The variables that most reliably reduce the achievement gap are family and faith,” Jeynes explained in his study.

Do you think this report’s findings are accurate? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“The data are clear: Parental family structure and parental involvement were major explanatory factors and solutions with respect to the achievement gap,” Jeynes continued, explaining that having two involved parents was a major advantage, regardless of class or race.

Jeynes effectively argued for keeping the nuclear family intact, the sort of chatter that drives radical leftists insane.

“The family elements that were most strongly associated with a reduction in the achievement gap were coming from a two-biological-parent family and high levels of parental involvement,” he wrote. “These are interrelated: When two parents are present, this maximizes the frequency and quality of parental involvement.

“To be sure, there are many dedicated single parents. However, the reality is that when one parent must take on the roles and functions of two, it is simply more difficult than when two parents are present.”

Jeynes further explained (emphasis added): “In addition to family structure, a student’s faith also has a significant impact on his or her academic performance.

“Regularly attending church, or another house of worship, and defining oneself as being a very religious person yielded the most significant reductions in the achievement gap.

“There are likely a number of reasons for this relationship; faith can give a person a sense of purpose in life and a disciplined lifestyle that supports academic success.

“Perhaps most significantly, the meta-analysis revealed that, if an African American or Latino student was a person of faith and came from a two-biological-parent family, the achievement gap totally disappeared, even when adjusting for socioeconomic status.

“Various other studies have confirmed that people of faith do better in school by a pretty sizable margin.”

Thing is, you shouldn’t need this study to confirm this.

Of course parental involvement and a strict moral code are conducive to academic learning. One provides reinforcement while the other provides discipline.

The problem is that leftists can never acknowledge that because it’s antithetical to all of their world views.

“What do you mean Christianity and having an intact nuclear family is beneficial? SKREEEEE!!!” they’d yell in a hysteric meltdown, probably.

In the ensuing years following this report, attacks on faith have only grown more emboldened and attacks on the nuclear family have grown more dire, but that only makes the study’s findings more important.

President-elect Donald Trump’s commanding Election Day victory marked a change in culture, in so far as rejecting far, far-leftism.

With that rejected, it’s now time to embrace family and faith — the literal intelligence levels of this country depends on it.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.