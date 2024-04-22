Wonder Woman Fights Two New Enemies in Latest Comic: Homemaking and Christianity

The latest Wonder Woman comic has left fans wondering if the “DC” in DC Comics stands for “disgusting and corrupt.”

“Wonder Woman #8” by author Tom King, published on Tuesday, makes Christianity a weapon of evil. In the story, the supervillain the Sovereign can find no greater torture for Wonder Woman than to turn her into a 1950s homemaker.

This all takes place after Wonder Woman is tied with a magic lasso, and as a result fights a battle in her mind, according to the Blaze.

The Sovereign has Diana bound and submissive to the lasso of lies. He keeps spouting Bible verses and making her think she’s married to Steve in some 1950s world. Eventually her mother reveals to her in her hallucinations that she can break free. And so she does! He’s in trouble pic.twitter.com/uCNIq99qhg — Monarch☘️Dafey (@MonarchDafey) April 19, 2024

Wonder Woman frets over not getting dinner cooked on time and not cooking it to perfection. Her husband bemoans her imperfections and goes “out with the boys.” Certainly, superheroes usually have other things on their mind, and if that’s as far as it went, fans might roll with it.

But King drags the Bible into the comic, cherry-picking verses that make it appear Christianity is all about repressing women.

Wonder Woman is scolded using 1 Timothy 2:9-15, which speaks of women dressing modestly. Ephesians 5:22-24 is cited. It says, “Wives, submit yourselves to your own husbands as you do to the Lord. For the husband is the head of the wife as Christ is the head of the church, his body, of which he is the Savior.”

New feminist Wonder Woman comic has hero enslaved as traditional, Christian wife who must reject the Bible to escape https://t.co/r0ZdXXG1yo pic.twitter.com/FRsLPIKz4S — TheBlaze (@theblaze) April 18, 2024

After more Bible verses are used as scolding, Wonder Woman finally breaks free. But even then, the author was not done mocking faith yet.

“I do not believe your God!” wonder Woman shouts back at the villain.

Some critics pushed back hard.

“The implied message is the Bible itself is corrupt and a tool of the patriarchy, and St. Paul’s message should be fought against,” Jon Del Arroz wrote for PJ Media.

“DC Comics has pushed an unabashed message of anti-Christianity and anti-conservatism over the last [few] years. However, Wonder Woman has removed the mask from any pretense that they were still attempting to tell superhero stories,” he continued.

‘These comic creators hate America and Christ, and it’s on full display.”

Wonder Woman goes woke Nothing is safe from being ruined by anti-American wokeism these days.

Add to that list Wonder Woman comics, which DC Comics is now using to attack Trump, Christians and the Bible and promote the LGBTQ agenda.https://t.co/bu2RFjnZlw — Bill (@riverrunner06) April 19, 2024

He was not alone in his criticism.

“King, in my opinion, is very clearly trying to paint Christianity as evil and associate it with the Sovereign. Not only does he associate Christianity with evil, but he has the hero, Wonder Woman, outright reject Christ and Christian belief,” John F. Trent wrote on That Park Place.

Trent noted that King “uses Christianity as a cudgel for identity politics.”

