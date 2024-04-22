Share
Entertainment

Wonder Woman Fights Two New Enemies in Latest Comic: Homemaking and Christianity

 By Jack Davis  April 22, 2024 at 4:12pm
Share

The latest Wonder Woman comic has left fans wondering if the “DC” in DC Comics stands for “disgusting and corrupt.”

“Wonder Woman #8” by author Tom King, published on Tuesday, makes Christianity a weapon of evil. In the story, the supervillain the Sovereign can find no greater torture for Wonder Woman than to turn her into a 1950s homemaker.

This all takes place after Wonder Woman is tied with a magic lasso, and as a result fights a battle in her mind, according to the Blaze.

Trending:
Marvel Movie Star Blames Stan Lee for Disney's Lack of Creativity: Here's Why That's Ridiculous

Wonder Woman frets over not getting dinner cooked on time and not cooking it to perfection. Her husband bemoans her imperfections and goes “out with the boys.” Certainly, superheroes usually have other things on their mind, and if that’s as far as it went, fans might roll with it.

But King drags the Bible into the comic, cherry-picking verses that make it appear Christianity is all about repressing women.

Wonder Woman is scolded using 1 Timothy 2:9-15, which speaks of women dressing modestly. Ephesians 5:22-24 is cited. It says, “Wives, submit yourselves to your own husbands as you do to the Lord. For the husband is the head of the wife as Christ is the head of the church, his body, of which he is the Savior.”

Is DC woke?

After more Bible verses are used as scolding, Wonder Woman finally breaks free. But even then, the author was not done mocking faith yet.

“I do not believe your God!” wonder Woman shouts back at the villain.

Some critics pushed back hard.

“The implied message is the Bible itself is corrupt and a tool of the patriarchy, and St. Paul’s message should be fought against,” Jon Del Arroz wrote for PJ Media.

Related:
It's Official: We're Entering a Faith-Based Film Renaissance

“DC Comics has pushed an unabashed message of anti-Christianity and anti-conservatism over the last [few] years. However, Wonder Woman has removed the mask from any pretense that they were still attempting to tell superhero stories,” he continued.

‘These comic creators hate America and Christ, and it’s on full display.”

He was not alone in his criticism.

“King, in my opinion, is very clearly trying to paint Christianity as evil and associate it with the Sovereign. Not only does he associate Christianity with evil, but he has the hero, Wonder Woman, outright reject Christ and Christian belief,” John F. Trent wrote on That Park Place.

Trent noted that King “uses Christianity as a cudgel for identity politics.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Wonder Woman Fights Two New Enemies in Latest Comic: Homemaking and Christianity
Trans Student's 'Hit List' Exposed by Brave Girl, Reveals Terrifying Details of Attack - 'You Could've Stopped It!'
Severe Multi-Day Thunderstorms Set to Roll Over Millions of Americans This Week - Prepare Now
Olympics Scandal Explodes: Anti-Doping Agency Admits 23 Chinese Swimmers Tested Positive for Banned Substance, Were Never Punished
Columbia Rabbi Issues Urgent Warning to Jewish Students as Campus Chaos Spirals: 'Return Home as Soon as Possible'
See more...

Conversation