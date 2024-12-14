Share
A cross stands amidst brush charred by fire across from Pepperdine University.
A cross stands amidst brush charred by the Franklin fire across from Pepperdine University on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024 in Malibu, CA.

Faithful Become 'Teary-Eyed' as They Approach Wooden Cross After Raging Wildfire

 By Ole Braatelien  December 14, 2024 at 4:10pm
A wooden cross overlooking Malibu, California, somehow survived a sweeping fire unscathed, despite nearly everything around it being destroyed.

Set on a hill above Pepperdine, a private Christian university, the 20-foot cross remained standing as the Franklin Fire blazed across the Santa Monica Mountains this week, FOX Weather reported.

“The paint is waterproof, but not fireproof,” the Sigma Chi fraternity at Pepperdine told FOX Weather.

Six years prior, the fraternity carried the structure up the mountain to replace the previous cross, which burned down in the Woolsey Fire on Nov. 10, 2018.

Students and faculty were moved by the apparent miracle.

“As I got closer, I began to get teary-eyed … I am grateful to God that he spared Pepperdine and this cross, that burned down during the Woolsey Fire and had to be replaced,” Pepperdine University shared as a caption to its YouTube video on Wednesday.

“Somehow he spared it, as if he wanted us to have something tangible to hold onto to help us through the difficulty we just went through.”



The Franklin Fire ignited Monday night, according to Cal Fire.

The blaze has since burned 4,037 acres and is only 35 percent contained.

“The fire continues to smolder in steep and very dangerous terrain. Aerial suppression efforts in those areas have been successful in keeping the fire subdued,” Cal Fire said in a written summary statement.

“Cooler weather, higher humidities, as well as the absence of strong winds have assisted firefighting efforts. Damage inspections are ongoing. Priority remains to repopulate evacuated areas as quickly and efficiently safe to do so.”

Nearly 2,000 firemen are battling the blaze, according to FOX Weather.

3,700 Malibu residents were permitted to return home, but 1,600 remain under mandatory evacuation orders, FOX Weather reported.

Ole Braatelien
Contributing Journalist
Ole Braatelien has written for The Western Journal since 2022. He earned his bachelor's from ASU's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.




