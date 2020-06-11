While the police have become a target of left-wing outrage following the death of George Floyd late last month, a scene from St. Louis earlier this week made it clear that a large number of Americans still respect the men and women in blue.

On Tuesday, hundreds of people waited in a long line outside Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church to pay their respects to David Dorn, the retired St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Captain who lost his life June 2 while trying to defend a pawn shop from looters.

Dorn, an African-American who spent 38 years on the force, saw the importance of keeping his community safe, even after he retired from the police department.

For this reason, the 77-year-old provided security for a pawn shop, “periodically checking on the shop whenever an alarm sounded,” according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Astounding: The show of public support for fallen officer David Dorn, who was killed last week while protecting a small business from looters pic.twitter.com/OXHt4nkyMq — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 9, 2020

Lee’s Pawn and Jewelry found itself in the line of fire as protests in the wake of Floyd’s death spiraled out of control. A looter allegedly shot and killed Dorn as the retired police captain tried to protect the store from those who sought to burglarize it.

St. Louis police have arrested 24-year-old Stephan Cannon, who was allegedly part of a group of looters seen on surveillance video stealing televisions from the store, and charged him with Dorn’s murder.

Sadly, just about every other looter in St. Louis got to commit their crimes with impunity.

As Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced the day after Dorn’s murder, “our office has learned that every single one of the St. Louis looters and rioters arrested were released back onto the streets by local prosecutor Kim Gardner.”

In a stunning development, our office has learned that every single one of the St. Louis looters and rioters arrested were released back onto the streets by local prosecutor Kim Gardner. pic.twitter.com/tMZVAyHssw — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) June 3, 2020

It’s not hard to imagine that Dorn, who obviously loved the city of St. Louis, would have been horrified to see the rioters and looters go free.

Fortunately, the impressive turnout at Dorn’s public visitation proved that the people of the Gateway to the West loved him right back:

For six hours the line stretched out the door and down the street Tuesday as people attend the visitation for retired St.Louis Police Capt. David Dorn. pic.twitter.com/gGjIhelVKx — Terri Krueger (@photogal5) June 10, 2020

While most of America was preoccupied with memorials to Floyd, and understandably so, Dorn’s public visitation and subsequent funeral should have received just as much attention.

As he is memorialized today, we remember David Dorn who faithfully served the St. Louis region with integrity and compassion for 44 years, and remained an active and fully invested participant in his community to the end.#NeverForget pic.twitter.com/6xhB8jD1rr — MO Public Safety (@MoPublicSafety) June 10, 2020

Yet the tragic story of Dorn’s death has received very little by way of coverage in national establishment media outlets.

According to NewsBusters, on the morning after Dorn’s killing, “ABC and CBS only spent seconds on his death while NBC completely ignored the senseless murder.”

Dorn’s death was one of many tragedies that unfolded as a result of nationwide riots dubbed by the establishment media as “mostly peaceful.” In addition to multiple senseless deaths, countless businesses have suffered immense damage.

Although many in the “Black Lives Matter” make no qualms about their contempt for the police, they should be equally as outraged about Dorn’s murder as they are about the death of George Floyd.

After all, it only makes sense that the phrase “Black Lives Matter” would apply to all African-Americans, including Dorn.

The turnout at Dorn’s public memorial proves that in spite of all of the rhetoric about “defunding the police” and the hasty cancellation of popular police shows designed to placate the far left, most Americans still respect police officers and their efforts to serve and protect.

In fact, a YouGov poll conducted earlier this week found that 53 percent of Americans said they oppose cutting funding for police departments, while just 25 percent support the idea.

The same poll found that 60 percent of Americans have “some” or a “great deal” of trust in the police.

While George Floyd’s funeral may have had all of the big-name celebrities, the turnout for David Dorn’s public visitation shows that he had the respect of the people who matter the most — the community he served.

If nothing else, the long lines for Dorn’s memorial should restore faith in the profound decency of the American people.

