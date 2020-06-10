The death of George Floyd provided a real opportunity to unite the American people. After all, nearly every American was horrified by the circumstances of Floyd’s death and agreed that it should never happen again.

However, Floyd’s death has unfortunately elevated the forces of division. Racial arsonist Al Sharpton had a prominent speaking role at several of Floyd’s memorial services and used his platform to politicize what should have been an apolitical event focused on honoring Floyd’s memory.

As if that was not disturbing enough, the Nation of Islam, a racist and anti-Semitic group, provided security for Floyd’s main funeral, which took place in Houston on Tuesday.

The group received a special shout-out from the Rev. Remus Wright, who thanked “Minister Robert Muhammad and the brothers from the Nation of Islam, which did such a wonderful job in our security” as he addressed funeral attendees from the pulpit, Breitbart reported.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, “The Nation of Islam (NOI), the oldest Black nationalist organization in the U.S., has maintained a consistent record of anti-Semitism and racism since its founding in the 1930s.” The ADL specifically focused on the coarse rhetoric used by NOI’s leader, Louis Farrakhan, when describing Jews:

“He has repeatedly alleged that the Jewish people were responsible for the slave trade as well as the 9/11 attacks, and that they … conspire to control the government, the media, Hollywood, and various Black individuals and organizations.”

Responding to allegations of anti-Semitism, Farrakhan rejected the label by doubling down on his disdain for Jewish people, instead proclaiming that he was “anti-termite.”

The presence of the Nation of Islam at Floyd’s funeral calls into question the sincerity of those calling for racial unity in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

Unfortunately, the latest elevation of the Nation of Islam should not come as that much of a surprise. Politicians and movements romanticized by the establishment media have a history of associating themselves with Farrakhan.

Former President Barack Obama and former Attorney General Eric Holder have had their pictures taken with Farrakhan. Leaders of the Women’s March have also cozied up to Farrakhan, causing even liberal Democratic Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz of Florida to distance herself from the pro-abortion group.

Deep down, the left and their friends in the establishment media know that Farrakhan and the Nation of Islam should not be celebrated.

When sending out a tweet announcing that former Al Sharpton, Jesse Jackson and former President Bill Clinton were in attendance at soul singer Aretha Franklin’s funeral, MSNBC cropped out Farrakhan from the picture and did not mention his attendance in the tweet.

This tweet from MSNBC is the perfect microcosm of the media. Notice who they conveniently cropped out of the picture. pic.twitter.com/CbUuBtzvVo — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) September 1, 2018

With this history in mind, don’t expect the establishment media to mention the fact that the Nation of Islam provided security for George Floyd’s funeral at all.

The media are far too busy trashing Republicans as intolerant racists. Let’s not forget how the media harangued President Donald Trump for supposedly refusing to disavow former Ku Klux Klan grand wizard David Duke.

The Nation of Islam deserves a spot at the margins of society, alongside the KKK and other hate groups. They do not deserve a part-time job working security at high-profile funerals.

Americans should agree that all citizens of this great nation should be treated equally regardless of their immutable characteristics, including race and religion. The Nation of Islam’s presence at George Floyd’s funeral undercuts that goal.

