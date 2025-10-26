Share
Family of Boy Pinned in California Helicopter Crash Shares Update on His Condition: 'We are Praying for a Safe Recovery'

 By Ole Braatelien  October 26, 2025 at 8:00am
A family requested prayers after a young relative was pinned under a wrecked helicopter in Huntington Beach, California.

The Oct. 11 crash injured five people, among them an 11-year-old boy named Oliver Holland, KTLA-TV in Los Angeles reported Monday.

“Oliver was enjoying a day at the beach when suddenly a helicopter malfunctioned and came crashing down on him,” a family GoFundMe page read. “He is currently in the hospital receiving surgery; he has a collapsed lung and brain bleed. We are praying for a safe recovery and we can’t really say anything else.”

The accident occurred around 2 p.m. that day.

Footage showed the aircraft spinning wildly before crashing into a building and some trees.

At one point, the rotor detached from the tail.

The video showed helpful bystanders rushing toward the Bell 222 helicopter the moment after it impacted.

Another clip appears to show Holland pinned under the aircraft.

Besides Holland, two other people on the ground were injured, along with the aircraft’s two occupants, according to CBS News.


“We don’t know what is going to happen,” the GoFundMe appeal said. “Oliver was the smartest, funniest boy I have ever known. I pray for my brother and a safe recovery.”

In an Oct. 12 post, the family shared an optimistic update.

“[Oliver’s] conditions seem to be getting better. Doctors cannot say much due to it still being in the early stages but we are hopeful,” the update read.

The helicopter was part of the Cars and Copters event, which, before the crash, was scheduled to occur the next day, according to the Huntington Beach Police Department.

Despite broken ribs and some crushed vertebrae, the pilot of the aircraft, Eric Nixon of Redlands, California, is expected to recover, according to KTLA.

