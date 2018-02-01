The Western Journal

Family Releases Update on Condition of Little Girl in ICU Trump Asked America to Pray For

By Joe Setyon
February 1, 2018 at 8:58am

Last week, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders took time in the middle of a news briefing to tell the story of 9-year-old girl from Texas who was set to undergo brain surgery.

Sanders even delivered a personal message from her boss — President Donald Trump — who wanted Sophia Marie Campa-Peters to know he’d be praying for her. What’s more, Sanders, on behalf of Trump, asked Americans to do the same.

And those prayers did not go unanswered. On Sunday, the little girl’s father said his daughter is out of the ICU and “doing well.”

Sophia is out of ICU, she is in a regular room and doing well! Physical Therapist says she looks great. She is eating…

Posted by Scott Andy Peters on Sunday, January 28, 2018

“Sophia is out of ICU, she is in a regular room and doing well!” Scott Andy Peters wrote on Facebook. “Physical Therapist says she looks great. She is eating pizza and watching Frozen, getting back to her normal, goofy, silly self.”

Sophia, who lives in Brownfield, Texas, “suffers from a rare disease that causes the blood vessels in her brain to narrow and close,” Sanders said at the news briefing on Tuesday.

Several years ago, Sophia suffered four massive strokes, leaving her paralyzed for a time. At one point, doctors told her she wouldn’t walk again, but she dismissed that prediction.

“If you’re only going to talk about what I can’t do, then I don’t want to hear it,” she reportedly said. “Just let me try.”

Sophia kept fighting, despite suffering more strokes, leading a neurosurgeon to tell her mother, “This little girl has God on her side.”

It was then that Sophia’s mom realized people needed to hear about her daughter’s incredible faith in God. “In a world where things are so bad and ugly, when there is so much loss of faith,” she said, “people needed to hear Sophia’s story so that they could hear a true testament to God’s grace and his glory revealed.”

Before undergoing brain surgery Friday at Boston Children’s Hospital, Sophia had a request — she wanted the entire world to pray for her.

“In her amazing, 9-year-old mind, that meant creating a goal of just reaching 10,000 people,” Sanders said.

Her request eventually reached the White House and the ear of Trump, who wanted to ensure her wish came true.

“We want to make sure she gets that and far exceeds it,” Sanders said. “So today, Sophia, I’m here to tell you that millions of people from every corner of the world will be praying for you on January 26.”

But that’s not all. Trump also had a direct message for the tough little girl.

“He told me to tell you to keep fighting, to never give up, keep inspiring us all, and never, ever lose faith in God,” Sanders said. “With him, all things are possible.”

Meanwhile, a post from a Twitter page that had been set up to provide updates on Sophia’s condition said doctors were even thinking about sending her home.

“Sophia is doing so great!  Her strength and attitude are just simply wonderful!” the post read. “They are even talking about sending us home soon because she is recovering so well.”

Tags: Donald Trump, Faith, family, God, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Uplifting

By: Joe Setyon on February 1, 2018 at 8:58am

Recently Posted