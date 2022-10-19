Famous Army Ranger Veteran Roasts Tom Brady for Comparing Himself to a Service Member

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was mercilessly roasted by a real Army hero after the seven-time Super Bowl champ compared his NFL experience to being deployed in the U.S. military.

Brady made the unfortunate remark during the Monday episode of the Sirius XM “Let’s Go!” podcast.

“I almost look at a football season like you’re going away on deployment in the military, and it’s like, man, here I go again,” Brady said.

Retired Army Ranger Brad Thomas took issue with Brady’s idea that playing in the NFL is somehow like serving in the military.

Thomas knows what real service is. He was one of the service members who survived the harrowing Black Hawk Down incident in Somalia back in 1993, according to BroBible.

The former Ranger was not at all amused with the claim that playing football and being paid millions to do it is anything like military deployment.

Thomas posted on Instagram, writing, “Hey [Tom Brady] – this statement is naive and offensive on so many levels. You play a game, for entertainment, and seem to have lost your perspective.”

Brad Thomas trolling Tom Brady 😂 pic.twitter.com/4pYzu37Zxo — – (@computerpersons) October 19, 2022

Another military veteran, Travis Akers, also took aim at Brady’s ridiculous claim, tweeting, “Out of my 8(ish) deployments, I never made $15,000,000, went home every night, or spent time with my family. Not sure where [Tom Brady] thinks his playing in the NFL rates a comparison to military service.”

Out of my 8(ish) deployments, I never made $15,000,000, went home every night, or spent time with my family. Not sure where @TomBrady thinks his playing in the NFL rates a comparison to military service. https://t.co/4yPfaAR3ct — Travis Akers (@travisakers) October 18, 2022

Brady’s recent behavior has been raising eyebrows all over the place. His putative retirement, followed shortly by an un-retirement, and troubles with his marriage to supermodel Gisele Bündchen have been fueling rumors for months.

The NFL “GOAT” is even dabbling in a whole new sport. One would suspect that not very many service members have the money to go out and buy a pro pickleball team as Brady just did.

Serving your country does not leave a whole lot of time for pickleball.

The Bucs quarterback is not the only person in football to come under fire lately. Former Cowboys quarterback and ESPN commentator Troy Aikman was called out by the outrage mob last week for the “sexist” comment that the NFL should “take the dresses off” and revise its restrictive roughing the passer rule.

Aikman later apologized, Breitbart News reported.

For his part, Brady seems a bit out of sorts these days. Being paid millions to play football is nothing like serving in the U.S. military, where our service members are low-paid and put their lives on the line to protect their country.

Brady should have known better than to say such a ridiculous thing.

